Bethlehem Lutheran Church to observes Native American Mission Weekend

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 607 N. Maguire, will observe Native American Mission Weekend at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.
The service will include special musical offerings played on the Native American flute.
Deacon Bob Prue (Rosebud Sioux), along with his wife and children, from the Haskell LIGHT Campus Ministry at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas—which has nearly 1,000 students from 145 tribes, will be the guest speaker.
Haskell LIGHT is a ministry site of Lutheran Indian Ministries (lutheranindianministries.org), whose goal is to walk alongside our Native brothers and sisters proclaiming, discipling and healing.
There will be opportunities to learn more in Q & A time after each service, and a potluck dinner will be held on Sunday (for which people are asked to bring side dishes and desserts).
