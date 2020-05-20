In response to new updated guidelines from Gov. Mike Parson and the State of Missouri, Johnson County Community Health and the LCMS, the decision has been made to resume in-person worship services at Bethlehem Lutheran Church,607 N. Maguire St.
Bethlehem’s services schedule will be as follows: Saturday - 5:30 p.m. worship service; Sunday - 10:30 a.m. worship service; and Wednesday - 7 p.m. devotional service.
Each service will last approximately 45 minutes except for the Wednesday devotional service which will be closer to 20 minutes.
We will celebrate Holy Communion as normal on the first, third and fifth weekends.
The Wednesday devotional service will also be a communion service if it is the Wednesday after a communion weekend.
The office will remain closed at this time and all other in-person ministries and activities remain canceled until further notice.
We are asking people to stay out of the building except during scheduled service times unless it is an emergency or you are preparing for the service.
If you need assistance at any time during this pandemic event, please do contact Pastor Joel Kurz, the church office or an elder by phone or email.
