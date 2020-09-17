If there’s one thing our culture has excelled in, it’s the art of deception.
Politicians and journalists have become so adept at spin that the average person has no chance of navigating the morass of twisted facts and outright lies being peddled for science and truth.
Most American’s probably feel like Pilate before Jesus asking, "What is truth?”
Fortunately for us, we have the hindsight Pilate did not.
He was standing in front of the Truth and didn’t know it!
Do you remember when Jesus claimed truth as His very identity saying, “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No man comes to the Father except through Me.”?
Jesus even alluded to this when He told Pilate that anyone searching for the truth would listen to Him (John 18:37).
Jesus promised that anyone who receives Him would receive a “Helper” from the Father that would be with them forever, the Spirit of Truth (John 14:16-17).
“However, when He, the Spirit of Truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth!” (John 16:13).
The way the Helper would do this is to remind us of God’s Word and how to apply it to our lives.
Jesus told us that the Spirit of Truth would teach us what is right and wrong, especially in the light of God’s judgment (John 16:8).
Now that’s what we all need! To have the Truth Himself point out to us simply and unequivocally what is true and what is not.
The problem for most of us is that we don’t spend enough time in the truth (Bible) to give the Helper anything to guide us with throughout the day.
As a pastor, I find it very disheartening to discover that the average church member spends less than five minutes a day in God’s Word.
Yet they will spend hours in social media, television or gaming! As if those mediums would help anyone traverse the minefield of deception we’re living in!
With our country fast losing a sense of itself and its founding, we need to know the Truth and walk in Truth more than ever before!
We need a plumb line and a personal guide. That is exactly what God gives us in the Living Word: The Scriptures and the Savior (John 1:1-3, Hebrews 4:12-16).
A lot of important decisions are being made this year that are determining the course of our future for decades and possibly forever.
And its not just your future, but your children’s and their children’s future that’s at stake.
Will we leave them a brighter tomorrow than the one left to us? Will they inherit a culture of deception or a country founded on Truth?
The choice is yours and mine, and neither the media nor the government can guide us to make the right choices. Only God can do that (Isaiah 8:20, 48:17, Psalm 25:5).
So please, for the sake of all you love and hold dear, get back into the Bible for at least 15 minutes a day and seek to know the Truth that sets you free from all the lies and deception.
God’s Word is like a lamp for your feet and a guide for your path (Proverbs 119:105).
It will provide you with everything you need to be right and do right (2 Timothy 3:16).
It will give the Helper the tools He needs in your heart to guide you throughout each day (Psalm 119:11).
And you will be successful in all you do (Joshua 1:8, Psalm 1:1-3).
Beloved, you need this more than anything else! You need the Plumb Line and the Personal Guide - the Holy Scriptures and the Holy Spirit!
Times may have changed, but the Truth has not. He is still the only one able to lead you on the right path for His names sake, and He will do it if you seek Him and follow Him (Psalm 23:3, Jeremiah 29:11-13, Matthew 16:24-27).
You might start by looking up the scripture references I’ve given you. How else can you know if I’m telling you the truth?
God’s Word is offering you hope and a future! His wants it to be full of goodness and joy (Psalm 23:6, Matthew 25:23).
He’s given you the Plumb Line to follow. He’s given you the Personal Guide to keep you from going astray. Will you let Him lead you into All Truth? Everything else will be ok if you do! That’s His promise (Matthew 6:33).
