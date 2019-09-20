Whenever I watch movies, I find myself in an entertainment paradox.
I root for the bad guy and cheer the lover who never apologizes (but somehow gets back the girl through some dramatic speech).
I have felt the visible anger of the vigilante who wants the revenge for his daughter or dog.
Somehow, I find myself doubting justice alongside the portrayed bad hero.
A lot of times this doesn’t stay within the realm entertainment for me.
I find myself seeing life this way when there’s a report of someone shot, I think “Man, what did he do to get shot?”
When the homeless are rejected from loitering or restaurants, “Well now they can go to the help they need” crosses my mind.
When the banner reads "Police Brutality” I think “Can we call it that though?”
Every time, however, I can’t stay in that mind frame, and I am transported back to the days of Jesus where he’s healing, teaching, raising the dead, taking up for the oppressed and then crucified for it and I remember I don’t think this way when it comes to his troubling time.
See, on this side of history it is easy for me to think about how blind the religious were and be mad at them.
The Bible shows that those who lived in the paradox back then choose Barabbas, rebuked Christ's death and denied his resurrection.
It is easy to find ourselves lost in the "what if" and lose sight of the "but now since.”
See, now since Christ has risen from the dead he has and is transforming the way those who trust in his atoning death think.
We love like he loves and see the world like he has freed us to see it.
The paradox is no longer our paradigm.
The new eye his followers are given reopens to the way God is restoring the world rather than taking a false perception delivered without his ways in mind.
