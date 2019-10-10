As folks at Oak Grove Community Church began to learn about Grace Evangelistic Ministries in Haiti, they immediately said, “We want to be involved.”
The church said the scripture from Matthew 25:37-40 spoke to their hearts.
As they heard, “Then the righteous will answer him, saying, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you drink? And when did we see you a stranger and welcome you, or naked and clothe you? And when did we see you sick or in prison and visit you?’ And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me,'" the church began to act.
The first involvement was Oak Grove Community Church committing to monthly support the Haitian ministry.
Also, many in the congregation personally committed to monthly sponsorships to provide education for needy children at Grace Christian School in Mare Rouge, Haiti.
The sponsorship pays the tuition for a child which includes school uniform, all supplies and a hot meal each noon.
Next, the church sent Pastor Dennis Sackett to Haiti in January/February 2019 to share the gospel in Jacquet and Mare Rouge.
Recently, upon hearing of phone calls coming from the two Haitian pastors who were crying over the hungry standing outside their churches begging for food and children sitting in the classrooms wondering if they would get lunch, the Oak Grove Congregation began to prepare to act again.
This time, the church will host a a Smoked Pork Loin Benefit Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the church, 129 N.E. 1150th Road, ii miles north of Warrensburg and one mile east of Highway 13 on 1150th Road.
The menu will include smoked pork loin, baked potato, vegetable, salad, roll, dessert and beverage.
All food items have been donated so the full proceeds of the dinner will go to Haiti for food, medicine and educational needs.
