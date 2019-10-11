Crest Ridge volleyball saw a pair of records fall in the Lady Cougars 2-1 win over Wellington-Napoleon on Thursday, Oct. 10.
Senior Kenna Brandes broke her own school record with 28 digs while junior Reagan Shippy tied the program mark for kills in a game with 17, last set in 2004 by Janae Bennett.
The Tigers took set one in the match-up 25-20 before Crest Ridge rebounded to secure the backwards sweep with a 25-20 win in set two and 25-21 win in set three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.