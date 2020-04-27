Blake D. Ripley, 20, Holden, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of trespass and speeding. He was also arrested on two warrants with felony charges of four counts of stealing – firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate and a count of stealing – motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Total bond was set at $7,600.
Robin F. Hankins, 36, Clinton, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $200.
Jordan N. Davenport, 20, Warrensburg, was arrested Feb. 27 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of forgery. Bond was set at $300.
Christian Messina, 21, Centerview, was arrested Feb. 22 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to register motor vehicle. Bond was set at $150.
