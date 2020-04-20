Nicolas J. Dennis, 31, Oak Grove, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $30,000.
Kelly R. Butler, 53, Chilhowee, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of trafficking drugs and delivery of controlled substance. Bond was set at $15,000.
Rheanne L. Krantz, 39, Lee’s Summit, was arrested Feb. 25 on a failure to appear warrant with original charges of resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $600 with a court date of March 20.
Cory L. Vogler, 32, Holden, was arrested Feb. 25 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of March 11.
Hannah N. Rhyne, 34, Blue Springs, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with original felony charges of two counts of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of March 23.
Jordan M. Hicks, 29, Lee’s Summit, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving while revoked/suspended and motor vehicle required to be registered. Total bond was set at $500.
Brent C. Boughner, 43, Warsaw, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with original charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana and felony charges of possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of weapon – possess weapon and a felony controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of March 11.
