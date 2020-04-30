Shyenne R. Perry, 19, Warrensburg, was arrested Feb. 28 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $500 with a court date of March 11.
Christopher R. G. Hughes, 43, Independence, was arrested Feb. 28 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident. Bond was set at $750 with a court date of March 11.
Lee Burton, 44, Sweet Springs, was arrested Feb. 28 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of passing bad check. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of March 27.
Ryan M. Gilbertson, 25, Warrensburg, was arrested on two probation violation warrants for charges of domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child and felony charges of domestic assault and receiving stolen property. Total bond was set at $50,000 with a court date of March 23.
Nicholas J. Dennis, 31, Warrensburg, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Bond was set at $25,000.
