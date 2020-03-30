Devin M. Sudduth, 20, Kansas City, was arrested Feb. 3 on a warrant with felony charges of possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of weapon – possess weapon and a felony controlled substance. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date of Feb. 19.
Michelle L. Young, 42, Warrensburg, was arrested Feb. 3 on a warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date of Feb. 19.
Traci N. Green, 28, Deepwater, was arrested Feb. 7 on a warrant with a charge of possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $500 with a court date of Feb. 28.
Zakary J. Seaman, 18, Warrensburg, was arrested Feb. 7 on a warrant with felony charges of two counts of forgery. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date of Feb. 19.
Verne A. Brooks Jr., 26, Warrensburg, was arrested Feb. 5 on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date of Feb. 19.
Nathan L. Collins, 56, Warrensburg, was arrested Feb. 6 on a warrant with a felony charge of stealing. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date of Feb. 19.
Pamela J. Williams, 30, Kansas City, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant (probation violation) for a felony charge of receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of March 16.
James W. Porter, 35, Knob Noster, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of domestic assault. Bond was set at $5,000.
Jesse S. Waters, 26, Holden, was arrested Feb. 10 on a warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $2,500.
Jay’von D. Stevens, 23, Kansas City, was arrested Feb. 11 on a warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance and a charge of driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $3,500.
Bre’Aunna R. Reeves, 21, and Jaron J. Snelling, 28, were both arrested Feb. 13 following a vehicle pursuit that resulted in both Reeves and Snelling exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot into a residence in the 0 block of Southwest 75th Road. Snelling was identified as the vehicle driver and Reeves was identified as the passenger of the vehicle. Reeves was arrested on a charge of resisting or interfering with arrest while Snelling was arrested on charges of resisting or interfering with arrest, operating motor vehicle without valid license, speeding, fail to register motor vehicle annually with the DOR, fail to stop at stop sign and fail to yield to emergency vehicle. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office report states the case would be referred to the Prosecutor’s Office pending formal charges.
Derek D. Voss, 33, and Kimberly J. R. Stewart, 25, were both arrested, each on a felony charge of stealing, following a report of stealing Feb. 8.
Dylan M. Wilson, 21, Holden, was arrested Feb. 19 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of March 19.
Thomas A. Devany, 42, Centerview, was arrested Feb. 15 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of operating a vehicle in an area where it is not designated for such use or travel. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of March 5.
Devin A. Coyazo, 23, Lee’s Summit, was arrested Feb. 16 on four failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving while revoked/suspended, motor vehicle required to be registered, failure to drive in single lane – causing an immediate threat of an accident and speeding. Total bond was set at $800 with a court date of March 19.
