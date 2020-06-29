Shaun D. King, 40, Warrensburg, was arrested March 6 on a failure to appear warrant with original charges of two counts of violation of order of protection for adult. Bond was set at $700.
Chelsie L. Nalls, 29, Holden, was arrested March 7 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of operating motor vehicle owned by another person knowing owner has not maintained financial responsibility and operating vehicle on highway without valid license. Total bond was set at $500 with a court date of March 26.
David S. Miller, 36, was arrested on two probation violation warrants for felony charges of unlawful use of weapon, domestic assault – second degree and domestic assault – third degree. Total bond was set at $40,000.
Travis M. Gutridge, 39, Bethany, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of forgery and possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $15,000.
Shae E. Dossett, 30, Warrensburg, was arrested March 2 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000.
Tori A. Wild, 28, Bates City, was arrested March 2 on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Bond was set at $25,000.
Zachary L. Jacobs, 19, Centerview, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of robbery, burglary and assault. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of March 23.
Tiffeny Lanigan, 44, Warrensburg, was arrested March 6 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $15,000.
Shaun A. Mindham, 35, Blue Springs, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person and a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $2,000.
Ryan M. Schmick, 26, Warrensburg, was arrested March 4 on a warrant with a felony charge of driving while intoxicated and a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $5,000.
Colleen M. Miller, 50, Kingsville, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of unlawful use of weapon and a charge of domestic assault. Bond was set at $2,500.
James C. Bryant, 36, Holden, was arrested March 4 on a warrant with felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing – firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, tamper or attempted to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution, assault and stalking. Bond was set at $5,000.
Evaristo Perez Garcia, 42, Warrensburg, was arrested March 5 on a warrant with charges of domestic assault and harassment. Bond was set at $1,000.
