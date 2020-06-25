Tori A. Wild, 38, Strasburg, was arrested March 2 on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of defective equipment, operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and operating vehicle on highway without valid license. Total bond was set at $600.
William H. Edwards IV, 42, Independence, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of motor vehicle required to be registered and two counts of receiving stolen property; and felony charges of two counts of driving while revoked/suspended. Total bond was set at $10,100.
