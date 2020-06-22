Nathan S. McDonald, 43, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $3,000.
Pamela S. Perkins, 39, Holden, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of possession of marijuana, stealing and two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; and felony charges of possession of controlled substance and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Total bond was set at $10,000 with a court date of April 1.
Randy Matthew, 60, Harrisonville, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of defective equipment and expire license.
Germon A. Everage, 40, Kansas City, was arrested March 5 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $350 with a court date of March 27.
