William A. Keys Jr., 35, Holden, was arrested Feb. 28 on four failure to appear warrants with original charges of fail to register vehicle, drive without valid license or no license, operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and driving while suspended. Total bond was set at $800 with a court date of March 11.
Christopher C. Miller, 35, Kansas City, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of resist arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person and a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $5,000.
Erica M. Hart, 41, Knob Noster, was arrested Feb. 28 on a probation violation warrant for a charge of driving while intoxicated — alcohol. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of March 23.
Elizabeth A. Milak, 45, Warrensburg, was arrested Feb. 27 on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of driving while intoxicated – aggravated and driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $5,000.
Timothy B. Baker, 34, Warrensburg, was arrested Feb. 28 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $15,000.
Kevin R. Payne, 29, Warrensburg, was arrested on four probation violation warrants for felony charges of burglary, attempted burglary and two counts of stealing and a charge of fraudulent use of credit/debit device. Total bond was set at $20,000.
Ethan D. Adkins, 24, Grain Valley, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of domestic assault and possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $1,000.
Katila M. Pitts, 22, Knob Noster, was arrested on a warrant with charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $4,500.
Monica A. Haddock, 33, Harrisonville, was arrested on a warrant with a charge of assault. Bond was set at $1,000.
Steven J. Collins, 33, Lowry City, was arrested on two warrants with felony charges of two counts of financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person, a count of theft/stealing, a count of stealing, a count of unlawful merchandise practice misrepresentation/unfair practice in connection with sale and or advertise for soliciting funds for charity and a count of deceptive business practice. Total bond was set at $55,000.
Christopher M. Mood, 37, Garden City, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $7,500.
Ryan M. Gilbertson, 25, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and a charge of possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $10,000.
Coby W. Pearson, 20, Warrensburg, was arrested on two warrants with a felony charge of assault and a charge of stealing. Total bond was set at $2,500.
