Enoch I. R. Jones, 35, Pleasant Hill, was arrested March 6 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set $200.
Ndoricimpa F. Iribuka, 23, Jefferson City, was arrested March 8 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to register motor vehicle. Bond was set $200.
Christopher T. Hayden, 23, Kansas City, was arrested March 7 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to register motor vehicle. Bond was set $150.
Cassi D. Licata, 36, Grandview, was arrested March 6 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of non-support. Bond was set $150.
Kennedy L. Russell Jr., 34, Warrensburg, was arrested March 8 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety belt. Bond was set $50.
Lily R. Collins, 39, Holden, was arrested March 7 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety belt. Bond was set $100.
