Iquetta B. Gaines, 26, Warrensburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of non-support. Bond was set $2,755.68.
David Bradshaw, 52, Warrensburg, was arrested March 9 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of fraudulent use of credit/debit device. Bond was set $300.
Eder O. M. Parra, 36, Pleasant Hill, was arrested March 10 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of operating motor vehicle with vision-reducing damage/vision discoloration/glazing covered and failure to display plates on vehicle/trailer. Total bond was set $400.
Zerrick D. Rawlins, 25, Knob Noster, was arrested March 11 on a failure to appear warrant with original charges of driving while intoxicated, operating motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident and motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set $500.
Dustin R. Wood, 33, Independence, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of assault. Bond was set $1,500.
Shane A. Duncan, 21, Warrensburg, was arrested March 13 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set $200.
David S. Farrow, 43, Blue Springs, was arrested March 13 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set $150.
Joseph H. Gingrich IV, 57, Lee’s Summit, was arrested March 12 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Bond was set $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.