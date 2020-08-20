Lidarrin K. Grant, 28, Sedalia, was arrested March 13 on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety belt, car/motorcycle/truck following another car too closely and speeding. Total bond was set $650.
Cheryl L. Wilson, 48, Holden, was arrested March 16 on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of failure to register vehicle, operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Total bond was set $5,400.
Shadow S. Farris, 28, Lexington, was arrested March 16 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Bond was set $200.
Jesse S. Waters, 26, Holden, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set $2,500.
Hayden M. Martin, 19, Holden, was arrested March 9 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set $25,000.
Joseph A. Cope, 19, Clinton, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of burglary and stealing. Bond was set $5,000.
Cory E. James, 45, Leeton, was arrested March 11 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of trafficking drugs. Bond was set $25,000.
Brandon N. Taylor, 28, Chilhowee, was arrested March 12 on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of burglary and two counts of stealing. Bond was set $15,000.
Shannon R. Rapier, 44, Knob Noster, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of stealing and identity theft or attempt. Bond was set $7,500.
Jimmy Davis Jr., 43, Springfield, was arrested March 9 on a warrant with a felony charge of assault or attempt. Bond was set $25,000.
Jimmie E. Johnson, 39, Springfield, was arrested March 9 on a warrant with a felony charge of assault or attempt. Bond was set $25,000.
Daekwon C. Giles, 21, Kansas City, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of stealing and stealing – motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Bond was set $5,000.
Michael A. Brown, 47, Chilhowee, was arrested March 12 on a warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set $3,000.
Andrea M. Quirmbach, 42, Knob Noster, was arrested March 8 on a warrant with felony charges of possession of controlled substance and endangering welfare of a child. Bond was set $25,000.
Tyler R. Jones, 27, Kansas City, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of assault. Bond was set $2,500.
Jason L. Taylor, 45, Kansas City, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set $7,000.
