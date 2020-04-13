Caleb P. Compton, 18, Warrensburg, was arrested Feb. 16 on a failure to appear warrant with original felony charges of two counts of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $750.
Jessica L. Howell, 29, Independence, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of March 19.
Jessica M. Hayes, 31, Holden, was arrested Feb. 20 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of passing bad check. Bond was set at $300.
Donnell V. Jones, 30, Kansas City, was arrested Feb. 21 on a failure to appear warrant with original charges of possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, speeding, failure to drive on right half, driving while revoked/suspended and motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $600 with a court date of March 6.
Austin L. Schumacher, 24, Holden, was arrested Feb. 21 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $15,000.
Patricia L. Conchola, 44, Warrensburg, was arrested Feb. 16 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of March 23.
John J. Jenkins, 29, Shawnee, Kansas, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of domestic assault, burglary, property damage and a charge of assault. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of March 23.
Nathan L. Collins, 56, Warrensburg, was arrested on two probation violation warrants for felony charges of stealing and failure to register as a sex offender. Total bond was set at $30,000.
