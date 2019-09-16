Dwayne S. Boyett, 57, Holden, was arrested Sept. 3 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $5,000.
Anthony M. Messina, 23, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 7 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of knowingly burning or exploding. Bond was set at $25,000.
Brian K. Dills, 42, Kingsville, was arrested Sept. 7 on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of possession of controlled substance and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Bond was set at $15,000.
Shae E. Dossett, 30, was arrested Sept. 9 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000.
Sheena R. Dowland, 34, Peculiar, was arrested Sept. 4 on a warrant with a felony charge of forgery and a charge of tampering with motor vehicle. Bond was set at $5,000.
Juan Nandho-Paulino, 43, Sedalia, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of forgery. Bond was set at $3,500.
Izaac M. Morgan, 19, Springfield, was arrested Sept. 4 on a warrant with a felony charge of delivery of marijuana and charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of alcohol by a minor. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date of Sept. 25.
Darrell W. Vinson, 38, Junction City, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of robbery, assault, kidnapping – facilitating a felony – inflicting injury – terrorizing, tampering with motor vehicle and two counts of burglary. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Sept. 18.
Travis R. Ebeck, 40, Leeton, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of domestic assault and charges of assault and resist/interfering with arrest, detention or stop. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date of Sept. 25.
Thomas P. Spence, 18, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 6 on a warrant with felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
Michael J. Boes, 39, was arrested Sept. 5 on felony charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked/suspended and a charge of failure to drive on right half of road when deputies conducted a traffic stop on Southwest Highway 58 near Highway VV.
Brian K. Dills, 42, was arrested Sept. 7 on felony charges of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, two counts of assault and a warrant service after deputies reported Dills resisted arrested when they attempted to make contact with him.
