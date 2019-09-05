David S. Masterson, 31, Holden, was arrested Aug. 29 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of shoplifting and possess marijuana. He was also arrested on three probation violation warrants with felony charges of two counts of forgery and two counts of stalking. Total bond was set at $15,500.
Eliah H. Hensel, 23, Holden, was arrested Aug. 29 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of displaying/possessing motor vehicle plates of another person. Bond was set at $150 with a court date of Sept. 19.
Travis D. Dempsey, 27, Leeton, was arrested Aug. 28 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of operating vehicle of another person knowing it has not been financially maintained. Bond was set at $400 with a court date of Sept. 19.
Zakeeyta L. Holmes, 21, Warrensburg, was arrested Aug. 31 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to register motor vehicle. Bond was set at $150 with a court date of Sept. 26.
Angela L. C. Shreve, 24, Whiteman Air Force Base, was arrested Aug. 31 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of Sept. 19.
Rachel J. Baker, 43, Holden, was arrested Aug. 30 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of trespassing. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Sept. 20.
Sabrina A. Rumker, 30, Excelsior Springs, was arrested Aug. 30 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving. Total bond was set at $800 with a court date of Sept. 19.
Raymond C. Williams, 32, Jefferson City, was arrested Aug. 25 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Sept. 26.
Crystal D. Strauss, 38, Blue Springs, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $500 with a court date of Sept. 27.
Daneille J. Russell, 29, Kansas City, was arrested Sept. 2 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to register motor vehicle. Bond was set at $150 with a court date of Sept. 26.
James Charles E. Henderson, 24, Raymore, was arrested Sept. 2 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of failure to register motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. Total bond was set at $400.
Nicholas C. Potts, 19, Warrensburg, was arrested Aug. 28 on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of robbery and burglary. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Sept. 9.
Lindsey Birdsong, 35, Jefferson City, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of burglary and a charge of property damage. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Sept. 16.
Tammy L. Williams, 55, Warrensburg, was arrested on two probation violation warrants for felony charges of possession of controlled substance and trafficking drugs or attempt. Total bond was set at $40,000.
Paul B. Lillard, 54, Sedalia, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state.
Richard L. Watson, 51, Holden, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date of Sept. 11.
Traci N. Green, 27, Deepwater, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of stealing and a charge of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of Sept. 11.
Marcus C. Balthrope, 37, was arrested Aug. 22 on a felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended when deputies conducted a traffic stop in the are of Ohio and Cedar in Chihowee. He was then arrested on Aug. 28 on a warrant service and was placed on a 24-hour hold after deputies conducted a subject check on Cedar Street in Chilhowee.
Jacob R. Griffith, 23, was arrested on charges of making a false report and tampering with physical evidence after officers responded days prior to the arrest in regards to the report of theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.