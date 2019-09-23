Shyla B. Scarborough, 24, Jefferson City, was arrested Sept. 8 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $300
Robert A. Hurd, 32, Leeton, was arrested Sept. 11 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of fishing without permit. Bond was set at $150.
Cheryl Santanen, 60, Clinton, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of passing bad check. Bond was set at $1,500.
Joseph I Mullen, 37, Clinton, was arrested Sept. 14 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety belt. Bond was set at $50 with a court date of Oct. 17.
Nathan C. Hannah, 37, Holden, was arrested Sept. 13 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to register vehicle. Bond was set at $200.
Arthur E. Doyle, 22, Sedalia, was arrested Sept. 13 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of possession of marijuana and driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety device. Total bond was set at $200 with a court date of Oct. 4.
John M. Holcomb, 35, Warrensburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of tampering with motor vehicle. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date of Sept. 25.
Anthony L. Lory, 39, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 13 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Oct. 4.
Maureen L. Haney, 47, Las Cruces, New Mexico, was arrested Sept. 15 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Oct. 17.
Jason L. Bost, 46, Blue Springs, was arrested Sept. 11 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Oct. 4.
Tony L. Everts, 38, Leeton, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of stealing. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of Sept. 25. He was also arrested on a felony charge of possession of amphetamine and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia when deputies conducted a traffic stop Sept. 13 in the area of Zoll and Swallow streets. Tonya L. Prince, 32, was also arrested on felony charges of possession of amphetamines, possession of narcotics, a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and for a warrant service.
Desiree N. Lee, 38, Kansas City, was arrested Sept. 13 on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Oct. 28.
Jerrick J. Johnson, 23, St. Louis, was arrested Sept. 12 on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of assault, two counts of robbery and a charge of theft/stealing. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Sept. 23.
Michelle R. Sitton, 49, Jefferson City, was arrested Sept. 12 on a warrant with a felony charge of driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $3,500.
Jermahl S. Mister, 25, Kansas City, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of stealing – motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Bond was set at $4,500.
Phillip M. Jenkins, 34, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of burglary and a charge of property damage. Bond was set at $10,000.
Deantre D. Clemons, 23, Knob Noster, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of robbery, assault and stealing. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Sept. 25.
Latasha D. Demery, 38, Knob Noster, was arrested Sept. 17 on warrant with a felony charges of domestic assault, armed criminal action and a charge of property damage. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date of Sept. 25.
Marissa L. Mullen, 29, was arrested Sept. 12 on a felony charge of burglary after deputies responded Sept. 11 to the report of a burglary in the 0 block of Northwest 210th Road.
Jordan R. Washington, 23, was arrested Sept. 11 on a charge of driving without a valid license when deputies conducted a traffic stop near Maguire and South streets.
Clay L. E. Burnett, 21, was arrested Sept. 12 on a charge of driving while intoxicated when deputies conducted a suspicious person check in the 1700 block of Northwest 200th Road.
Jacob M. Shawver, 27, was arrested Sept. 13 on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and failure to register motor vehicle annually with DOR when deputies conducted a traffic stop near Hamilton and South Maguire streets.
Robert A. Rehmer, 27, was placed on a 24-hour investigative hold Sept. 17 for the Warrensburg police Department after deputies and officers responded to the report of a recovered stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Southwest 101st Road.
