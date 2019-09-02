Matthew I. Brimble, 25, Kansas City, was arrested Aug. 20 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of Sept. 26.
Kenneth W. Cunningham, 51, Topeka, Kansas, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of forgery. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date of Sept. 4.
Patrick R. Marte, 34, Independence, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of operating motor vehicle without a license and motor vehicle required to be registered. Total bond was set at $500 with a court date of Sept. 19.
Stephanie M. Rebman, 35, Holden, was arrested on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of expired license and two counts of expired plates. Total bond was set at $300 with a court date of Sept. 11.
Christopher B. Ward, 41, Lavista, Nebraska, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $600 with a court date of Sept. 19.
Patricia A. Bennett, 49, Cole Camp, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date of Sept. 4.
Dawn M. Stobel, 62, Lee’s Summit, was arrested Aug. 23 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving on wrong side of roadway causing a wreck and motor vehicle required to be registered. She was also arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of driving while intoxicated and a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Total bond was set at $4,500.
Andrea M. Quirmbach, 42, Knob Noster, was arrested Aug. 25 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of endangering welfare of a child. She was also arrested on a warrant with felony charges of possession of controlled substance and a charge of endangering welfare of a child. Total bond was set at $4,000.
Edward R. Powell, 41, Centerview, was arrested Aug. 24 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of failure to register as sex offender. Bond was set at $700 with a court date of Sept. 4.
Iassal R. Young, 24, Warrensburg, was arrested Aug. 24 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of Sept. 19.
Alison R. Devany, 31, Centerview, was arrested Aug. 24 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Sept. 19.
Daniel I. Gilmore, 22, Florissant, was arrested Aug. 25 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $150 with a court date of Sept. 20.
Taniya J. Edmondson, 21, Kansas City, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to place vehicle not in motion as near right hand side of highway as practicable. Bond was set at $150 with a court date of Sept. 12.
Estefany M. Lemus, 19, Kansas City, was arrested Aug. 23 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of speeding and motor vehicle required to be registered. Total bond was set at $500 with a court date of Sept. 19.
Shawnessy G. Georgie, 23, Kearney, was arrested Aug. 24 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of motor vehicle required to be registered and failure to register motor vehicle. Total bond was set at $400 with a court date of Sept. 19.
Tyray D. Turner, 37, Warrensburg, was arrested Aug. 27 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving without valid license and failure to register motor vehicle. Total bond was set at $300 with a court date of Sept. 19.
Dustin M. Wharton, 38, Chilhowee, was arrested Aug. 20 on a probation violation warrant for a charge of non-support. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of Sept. 9.
Amy R. Terry, 44, Higginsville, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of fraudulent use of credit/debit device. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Sept. 16.
Carrie C. Starrett, 28, Lee’s Summit, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Sept. 16.
Krystal D. Klaus, 28, Warrensburg, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of Sept. 4.
Donald K. Jeffers, 21, Harrisonville, was arrested Aug. 24 on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of two counts of possession of child pornography. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Sept. 9.
Nicholas H. Dunn, 29, Chilhowee, was arrested Aug. 26 on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of Sept. 4.
Brenden L. Delaney, 33, Warrensburg, was arrested Aug. 27 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance and charges of possession of marijuana and trespass. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of Sept. 4.
Autumn M. Davis, 37, Knob Noster, was arrested Aug. 21 on a warrant with a charge of driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $750 with a court date of Sept. 19.
Tommy L. Peterson, 33, Springfield, was arrested Aug. 22 on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Sept. 4.
Deana L. Davis, 51, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date of Sept. 4.
Caleb E. Meisberger, 29, Odessa, was arrested Aug. 27 on a warrant with a felony charge of stealing. Bond was set at $4,500 with a court date of Sept. 4.
Corey P. Milak, 45, Helena, Montana, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of statutory sodomy, enticement of a child, endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs and four counts of statutory rape. Bond was set at $100,000 with a court date of Sept. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.