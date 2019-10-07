Cheryl Santanen, 60, Clinton, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of passing bad check. Bond was set at $1,500.
Joseph I. Mullen, 37, Clinton, was arrested Sept. 14 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety belt. Bond was set at $50 with a court date of Oct. 17.
Nathan C. Hannah, 37, Holden, was arrested Sept. 13 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to register vehicle. Bond was set at $200.
Arthur E. Doyle, 22, Sedalia, was arrested Sept. 13 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of possession of marijuana and driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety device. Total bond was set at $200 with a court date of Oct. 4.
John M. Holcomb, 35, Warrensburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of tampering with motor vehicle. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date of Sept. 25.
Anthony L. Lory, 39, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 13 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Oct. 4.
Maureen L. Haney, 47, Las Cruces, New Mexico, was arrested Sept. 15 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Oct. 17.
Jason L. Bost, 46, Blue Springs, was arrested Sept. 11 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Oct. 4.
Tony L. Everts, 38, Leeton, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of stealing. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of Sept. 25. He was also arrested on a felony charge of possession of amphetamine and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia when deputies conducted a traffic stop Sept. 13 in the area of Zoll and Swallow streets. Tonya L. Prince, 32, was also arrested on felony charges of possession of amphetamines, possession of narcotics, a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and for a warrant service.
Desiree N. Lee, 38, Kansas City, was arrested Sept. 13 on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Oct. 28.
Jerrick J. Johnson, 23, St. Louis, was arrested Sept. 12 on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of assault, two counts of robbery and a charge of theft/stealing. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Sept. 23.
Michelle R. Sitton, 49, Jefferson City, was arrested Sept. 12 on a warrant with a felony charge of driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $3,500.
Jermahl S. Mister, 25, Kansas City, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of stealing – motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Bond was set at $4,500.
Phillip M. Jenkins, 34, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of burglary and a charge of property damage. Bond was set at $10,000.
Deantre D. Clemons, 23, Knob Noster, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of robbery, assault and stealing. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Sept. 25.
Latasha D. Demery, 38, Knob Noster, was arrested Sept. 17 on a warrant with a felony charges of domestic assault, armed criminal action and a charge of property damage. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date of Sept. 25.
Marissa L. Mullen, 29, was arrested Sept. 12 on a felony charge of burglary after deputies responded Sept. 11 to the report of a burglary in the 0 block of Northwest 210th Road.
Jordan R. Washington, 23, was arrested Sept. 11 on a charge of driving without a valid license when deputies conducted a traffic stop near Maguire and South streets.
Clay L. E. Burnett, 21, was arrested Sept. 12 on a charge of driving while intoxicated when deputies conducted a suspicious person check in the 1700 block of Northwest 200th Road.
Jacob M. Shawver, 27, was arrested Sept. 13 on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and failure to register motor vehicle annually with DOR when deputies conducted a traffic stop near Hamilton and South Maguire streets.
Robert A. Rehmer, 27, was placed on a 24-hour investigative hold Sept. 17 for the Warrensburg Police Department after deputies and officers responded to the report of a recovered stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Southwest 101st Road.
Maurkell A. Burnley, 23, Jefferson City, was arrested Sept. 17 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving while revoked/suspended and speeding. Total bond was set at $500 with a court date of Oct. 11.
Alberto Aguilar, 28, Warrensburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $5,500.
Brandi J. K. Hemme, 28, Sedalia, was arrested Sept. 18 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Oct. 17.
James O. Shaw, 35, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 19 on a failure to appear warrant with original felony charges of possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of weapon – possess weapon and a felony controlled substance. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of Oct. 2.
Brandon Krahenbuhl, 30, Independence, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $300.
Joseph B. Azar, 25, Climax Springs, was arrested on four failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving while intoxicated, motor vehicle required to be registered, failure to display plates on vehicle and speeding. Total bond was set at $1,200 with a court date of Oct. 17.
Dustin R. Wood, 32, Independence, was arrested Sept. 22 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of assault. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date of Oct. 2.
Kerry M. Reeves, 58, Kansas City, was arrested Sept. 21 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Oct. 9.
Bryan E. Stevens, 52, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 23 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Oct. 17.
Davis Munoz II, 27, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 23 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and driving while intoxicated. Total bond was set at $800 with a court date of Oct. 18.
Trisha L. Enarson, 46, Knob Noster, was arrested Sept. 23 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of passing bad check. Bond was set at $100 with a court date of Oct. 18.
Andrew L. Cole, 31, Clinton, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of stealing. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Oct. 18.
William P. Copus Jr., 49, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 23 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Oct. 17.
Robert E. Brumley, 49, Warrensburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant (probation violation) for felony charges of distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce or possession with the intent to do so with a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon – possess and a felony controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000.
Michelle R. Frayling, 33, Raytown, was arrested Sept. 19 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private jail/correctional center except with prescription. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date of Oct. 2.
Tony D. Wickam, 22, Holden, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and a charge of possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $2,000.
Rebecca C. Webb, 46, Holden, was arrested Sept. 20 on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of Oct. 16.
Jordan D. Knox, 41, Holden, was arrested Sept. 20 on a warrant with felony charges of domestic assault and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of Oct. 2.
Dillon G. Werntz, 30, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 22 on a warrant with felony charges of harassment, terrorist threat, stalking, resisting/interfering with arrest for felony and a charge of violation of order of protection for adult. Bond was set at $50,000 with a court date of Oct. 2.
Kevin W. Powell Jr., 28, Knob Noster, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and two counts of domestic assault. Bond was set at $20,000 with a court date of Oct. 2.
Alexis M. Carey, 19, was arrested Sept. 21 on a felony charge of possession of controlled substance when deputies conducted a traffic stop in Warrensburg.
Jason R. Noble, 55, and Trisha L. Enarson, 46, were both arrested Sept. 23 when deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Jefferson and Cleburn streets. Noble was arrested on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended while Enarson was arrested on a warrant service.
Gustavo R. Jimenez, 20, was arrested Sept. 23 on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended when deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Highway 131 and U.S. Highway 50.
Multiple arrests were made Sept. 24 in connection to multiple reports of theft when deputies conducted a traffic stop at Highway PP and Southeast Highway 23 on a vehicle reported stolen by the Warrensburg Police Department. Samantha Richards was arrested on felony charges of five counts of stealing and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies reported Richards had reported stolen property in her possession. Timothy Bowen was arrested on felony charges of two counts of stealing and charges of stealing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kevin Payne was arrested on a felony charge of stealing and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies stated Richards provided a written statement and was released pending formal charges. Bowen and Payne were placed on 24-hour holds until WPD could interview them before they would be released pending formal charges.
Quintavus M. Wilson, 24, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 24 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Oct. 17.
Sean P. Wilhite, 27, Knob Noster, was arrested Sept. 15 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of displaying plates of another vehicle. Bond was set at $150 with a court date of Oct. 17.
Cheyenne S. D. Smith, 22, Sedalia, was arrested Sept. 26 on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and speeding. Total bond was set at $750 with a court date of Oct. 17.
Melinda C. Phegley, 44, Holden, was arrested Sept. 25 on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of display plates of another vehicle and two counts of failure to register vehicle. Total bond was set at $500 with a court date of Nov. 13.
Julius R. Fewell, 41, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with original charges of two counts of violation of order of protection for adult. Bond was set at $500 with a court date of Oct. 18.
Kelsie L. Pierson, 26, Camden, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of motor vehicle required to be registered and speeding. Total bond was set at $600 with a court date of Oct. 24.
Shyanne N. Meyer, 23, Sedalia, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date of Oct. 9.
Jasmine D. Hagan, 22, Sedalia, was arrested Sept. 26 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Oct. 17.
Tyler D. Simpson, 18, Higginsville, was arrested Sept. 28 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety device. Bond was set at $50 with a court date of Oct. 24.
Jessica M. Hayes, 31, California, Missouri, was arrested Sept. 30 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $150 with a court date of Oct. 17.
Cody Campbell, 28, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 30 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of harassment. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date of Oct. 9.
Lucas J. McEwen, 19, Lee’s Summit, was arrested Oct. 1 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Oct. 24.
Dontavia D. Woodward, 32, Warrensburg, was arrested on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving without valid license, driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety device and a felony charge of forgery. Total bond was set at $1,850.
Julius R. Fewell, 41, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 25 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Oct. 7.
Bobby G. Packham, 50, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 25 on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of theft/stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was set at 25,000 with a court date of Oct. 7.
John A. Trout, 42, Kansas City, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $1,000.
Anthony W. Stewart, 29, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 24 on a warrant with a felony charge of domestic assault. Bond was set at $5,500.
Xaiver, L. Smith, 23, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a charge of fugitive from out of state.
Gilbert J. Trujillo, 28, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state.
Dontavia Woodward, 32, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of parental kidnapping, interference with custody and child abduction. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date of Oct. 9.
