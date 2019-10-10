Gustavo R. Jimenez, 20, was arrested Sept. 23 on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended when deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Highway 131 and U.S. Highway 50.
Multiple arrests were made Sept. 24 in connection to multiple reports of theft when deputies conducted a traffic stop at Highway PP and Southeast Highway 23 on a vehicle reported stolen by the Warrensburg Police Department. Samantha Richards was arrested on felony charges of five counts of stealing and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies reported Richards had reported stolen property in her possession. Timothy Bowen was arrested on felony charges of two counts of stealing and charges of stealing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kevin Payne was arrested on a felony charge of stealing and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies stated Richards provided a written statement and was released pending formal charges. Bowen and Payne were placed on 24-hour holds until WPD could interview them before they would be released pending formal charges.
Quintavus M. Wilson, 24, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 24 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Oct. 17.
Sean P. Wilhite, 27, Knob Noster, was arrested Sept. 15 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of displaying plates of another vehicle. Bond was set at $150 with a court date of Oct. 17.
Cheyenne S. D. Smith, 22, Sedalia, was arrested Sept. 26 on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and speeding. Total bond was set at $750 with a court date of Oct. 17.
Melinda C. Phegley, 44, Holden, was arrested Sept. 25 on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of display plates of another vehicle and two counts of failure to register vehicle. Total bond was set at $500 with a court date of Nov. 13.
Julius R. Fewell, 41, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with original charges of two counts of violation of order of protection for adult. Bond was set at $500 with a court date of Oct. 18.
Kelsie L. Pierson, 26, Camden, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of motor vehicle required to be registered and speeding. Total bond was set at $600 with a court date of Oct. 24.
Shyanne N. Meyer, 23, Sedalia, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date of Oct. 9.
Jasmine D. Hagan, 22, Sedalia, was arrested Sept. 26 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Oct. 17.
Tyler D. Simpson, 18, Higginsville, was arrested Sept. 28 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety device. Bond was set at $50 with a court date of Oct. 24.
Jessica M. Hayes, 31, California, Missouri, was arrested Sept. 30 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $150 with a court date of Oct. 17.
Cody Campbell, 28, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 30 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of harassment. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date of Oct. 9.
Lucas J. McEwen, 19, Lee’s Summit, was arrested Oct. 1 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Oct. 24.
Dontavia D. Woodward, 32, Warrensburg, was arrested on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving without valid license, driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety device and a felony charge of forgery. Total bond was set at $1,850.
Julius R. Fewell, 41, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 25 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Oct. 7.
Bobby G. Packham, 50, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 25 on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of theft/stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was set at 25,000 with a court date of Oct. 7.
John A. Trout, 42, Kansas City, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $1,000.
Anthony W. Stewart, 29, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 24 on a warrant with a felony charge of domestic assault. Bond was set at $5,500.
Xaiver, L. Smith, 23, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a charge of fugitive from out of state.
Gilbert J. Trujillo, 28, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state.
Dontavia Woodward, 32, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of parental kidnapping, interference with custody and child abduction. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date of Oct. 9.
Bobby G. Packham, 50, Warrensbrug, was arrested Oct. 3 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Oct. 24.
Jordan D. Perez, Green Ridge, 20, Mountain Home, Idaho, was arrested Oct. 3 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Oct. 24.
Bryan A. McKim, 45, was arrested Oct. 3 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at 150 with a court date of Oct. 25.
Cam R. Banks, 49, Segliman, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of nonsupport. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date of Oct. 16.
Tony R. Fulcher II, 23, Warrensburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of assault. Bond was set at $150 with a court date of Nov. 1.
Audrey N. True, 21, Holden, was arrested Oct. 5 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety device. Bond was set at $150 with a court date of Oct. 31.
Javier Luna-Castro, 41, Sedalia, was arrested Oct. 6 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving without valid license. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Oct. 31.
Tyler A. Sharp, 26, Concordia, was arrested Oct. 7 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving while revoked/suspended and speeding.
Anthony S. Myers, 39, Independence, was arrested Oct. 8 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of nonsupport. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date of Oct. 16.
Terryawn T. Nealy, 27, St. Louis, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of distributing or delivering not more than five grams marijuana and a charge of possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $25,000.
Louis A. Schofield, 27, Warrensburg, was arrested Oct. 3 on a warrant with a felony charge of unlawful use of weapon. Bond was set at $5,000.
Joshua E. Riley, 21, Topeka, Kansas, was arrested Oct. 3 on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $25,000.
Lawanna D. Cleveland, 30, Warrensburg, was arrested Oct. 7 on a warrant with felony charges of abuse or neglect of a child, domestic assault, unlawful use of weapon, delivery or possession of controlled substance at county/private jail/correction center except with prescription and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.
