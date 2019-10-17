Kelsie L. Pierson, 26, Camden, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of motor vehicle required to be registered and speeding. Total bond was set at $600 with a court date of Oct. 24.
Shyanne N. Meyer, 23, Sedalia, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date of Oct. 9.
Jasmine D. Hagan, 22, Sedalia, was arrested Sept. 26 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Oct. 17.
Tyler D. Simpson, 18, Higginsville, was arrested Sept. 28 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety device. Bond was set at $50 with a court date of Oct. 24.
Jessica M. Hayes, 31, California, Missouri, was arrested Sept. 30 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $150 with a court date of Oct. 17.
Cody Campbell, 28, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 30 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of harassment. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date of Oct. 9.
Lucas J. McEwen, 19, Lee’s Summit, was arrested Oct. 1 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Oct. 24.
Dontavia D. Woodward, 32, Warrensburg, was arrested on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving without valid license, driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety device and a felony charge of forgery. Total bond was set at $1,850.
Julius R. Fewell, 41, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 25 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Oct. 7.
Bobby G. Packham, 50, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 25 on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of theft/stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was set at 25,000 with a court date of Oct. 7.
John A. Trout, 42, Kansas City, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $1,000.
Anthony W. Stewart, 29, Warrensburg, was arrested Sept. 24 on a warrant with a felony charge of domestic assault. Bond was set at $5,500.
Xaiver, L. Smith, 23, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a charge of fugitive from out of state.
Gilbert J. Trujillo, 28, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state.
Dontavia Woodward, 32, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of parental kidnapping, interference with custody and child abduction. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date of Oct. 9.
Bobby G. Packham, 50, Warrensbrug, was arrested Oct. 3 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Oct. 24.
Jordan D. Perez, Green Ridge, 20, Mountain Home, Idaho, was arrested Oct. 3 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Oct. 24.
Bryan A. McKim, 45, was arrested Oct. 3 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at 150 with a court date of Oct. 25.
Cam R. Banks, 49, Segliman, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of nonsupport. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date of Oct. 16.
Tony R. Fulcher II, 23, Warrensburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of assault. Bond was set at $150 with a court date of Nov. 1.
Audrey N. True, 21, Holden, was arrested Oct. 5 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety device. Bond was set at $150 with a court date of Oct. 31.
Javier Luna-Castro, 41, Sedalia, was arrested Oct. 6 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving without valid license. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Oct. 31.
Tyler A. Sharp, 26, Concordia, was arrested Oct. 7 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving while revoked/suspended and speeding.
Anthony S. Myers, 39, Independence, was arrested Oct. 8 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of nonsupport. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date of Oct. 16.
Terryawn T. Nealy, 27, St. Louis, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of distributing or delivering not more than five grams marijuana and a charge of possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $25,000.
Louis A. Schofield, 27, Warrensburg, was arrested Oct. 3 on a warrant with a felony charge of unlawful use of weapon. Bond was set at $5,000.
Joshua E. Riley, 21, Topeka, Kansas, was arrested Oct. 3 on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $25,000.
Lawanna D. Cleveland, 30, Warrensburg, was arrested Oct. 7 on a warrant with felony charges of abuse or neglect of a child, domestic assault, unlawful use of weapon, delivery or possession of controlled substance at county/private jail/correction center except with prescription and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.
Dillon R. Martin, 26, Knob Noster, was arrested Oct. 9 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Total bond was set at $300 with a court date of Nov. 1.
Jacob L. King, 25, Holden, was arrested Oct. 9 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of diving without a valid or no license. Bond was set at $75 with a court date of Nov. 13.
Matthew D. Johnson, 30, Port St. Lucie, Florida, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Oct. 31.
Taylor M. Steele, 22, Warrensburg, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked/suspended. Total bond was set at $400.
Bryan A. Cooper, 41, Warrensburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of fish without a permit. Bond was set at $100.
Michelle M. Bryant, 24, Clinton, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of possession of marijuana.
Sasha L. Mwangi, 31, Warrensburg, was arrested Oct. 11 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving with excess vision-reducing material on windows. Bond was set at $150.
Jamie L. Langton, 33, Concordia, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of possession of marijuana and an original felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $500.
April A. Keys, 32, Holden, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and an original felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date of Oct. 23.
Victor A. Key, 52, Chilhowee, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $500 with a court date of Oct. 30.
Julie M. Ledford, 37, Polo, was arrested Oct. 9 on two probation violation warrants for felony charges of delivery of controlled substance, distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce or attempt to do so with a controlled substance; and charges of driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Total bond was set at $50,000 with a court date of Oct. 21.
Kayla E. Boucher, 19, Warrensburg, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of burglary. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Oct. 21.
James O. Shaw, 35, Warrensburg, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of weapon – possess weapon and a felony controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Oct. 23.
Regena D. Jankura, 33, Warrensburg, was arrested Oct. 11 on three probation violation warrants for felony charges of three counts of possession of controlled substance; and charges of possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property and two counts of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Total bond was set at $75,000 with a court date of Oct. 21.
Dasa M. Ilu, 37, Warrensburg, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving scene of motor vehicle wreck. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date of Oct. 30.
Robert C. Barnes, 24, Kansas City, was arrested on a warrant with a charge of possession of a defaced firearm and felony charges of tampering with motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person and unlawful use of weapon – possess weapon and a felony controlled substance. Bond was set at $5,000.
Dillon G. Werntz, 30, Warrensburg, was arrested Oct. 9 on a warrant with a felony charge of terrorist threat.
Taylor M. Steele, 22, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of leaving scene of accident. Bond was set at $3,000.
Brian K. Dills, 42, Kingsville, was arrested Oct. 10 on a warrant with a felony charge of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Bond was set at $5,000.
James L. Michael, 44, was arrested on a charge of misusing “911” after he was reported to have called Johnson County 9-1-1 Central Dispatch several times between Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 (a seven hour time span) with 14 false emergency claims.
Kevin W. Bloom, 37, was arrested Oct. 9 on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended when deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Northwest U.S. Highway 50.
Zachariah P. Harlan, 31, was arrested Oct. 7 on a felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended when deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of E. Young St.
