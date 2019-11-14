Rachel J. Baker, 43, Holden, was arrested Nov. 7 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of trespassing. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of Dec. 6.
Sara E. Bush, 26, Garden City, was arrested Nov. 8 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Dec. 5.
Steven W. Bryant, 43, Warrensburg, was arrested Nov. 8 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $100 with a court date of Dec. 6.
Melissa J. Yuille, 35, Brunswick, was arrested Nov. 7 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of non-support. Bond was set at $350 with a court date of Dec. 6.
Stacy D. George, 37, Warrensburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of civil contempt/non-support. Bond was set at $2,000.
Stephanie M. Rebman, 35, Holden, was arrested Nov. 7 on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of three counts of expired plates. She was also arrested on a probation violation warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Total bond was set at $5,150.
Katherine J. Murphey, 32, Columbia, was arrested Nov. 8 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to register motor vehicle. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Dec. 6.
William H. Edwards IV, 42, Independence, was arrested Nov. 11 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. He was also arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended and a charge of receiving stolen property. Total bond was set at $2,750.
Thomas P. Ortiz, 21, Warrensburg, was arrested on five probation violation warrants for felony charges of stealing – motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, attempted stealing – motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, burglary, property damage, stealing and two counts of tampering with motor vehicle. Total bond was set at $25,000.
Nicholas C. Potts, 19, Warrensburg, was arrested Nov. 9 on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of robbery and burglary. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Nov. 25.
Kyle A. Penix, 27, Lexington, was arrested Nov. 11 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of attempted burglary and charges of violation of protection order for adult and property damage. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Nov. 18.
Paula R. Carlyle, 41, Stover, was arrested on a warrant with a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and felony charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $2,000.
Kevin Jones, 58, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of stealing.
Samantha J. Sapp, 27, Warrensburg, was arrested Nov. 9 on a warrant with a charge of animal abuse. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Dec. 9.
Jon A. W. Norton, 20, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Nov. 27.
Arvilla R. McKenzie, 70, Knob Noster, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $5,000.
Coby W. Peasron, 20, and Matthew D. Johnson, 30, were both arrested after deputies responded Nov. 10 to the report of stealing in the 400 block of Northwest 1150 Road. Johnson was booked and a released on a charge of possession of controlled substance. Pearson was placed on a 24-hour hold. Deputies later obtained a warrant for Pearson for a felony charge of stealing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.