Lewis D. Sharp, 22, Pleasant Hill, was arrested Oct. 15 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of two counts of speeding. Total bond was set at $400.
Jordan M. Hicks, 29, Independence, was arrested Oct. 16 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving while revoked/suspended and motor vehicle required to be registered. Total bond was set at $400.
Dallas M. Wendt, 26, was arrested Oct. 17 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of possession of marijuana and a felony charge of stealing. Bond was set at $2,000.
Katrina L. Hall, 28, Warrensburg, was arrested Oct. 16 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to display plates on vehicle/trailer. Bond was set at $150 with a court date of Nov. 7.
Kevin R. Alshire, 24, Holden, was arrested Oct. 18, on four failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving without financial responsibility and three counts of driving while suspended. Total bond was set at $800 with a court date of Nov. 13.
Richard L. Watson, 51, Kansas City, was arrested Oct. 18 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date of Oct. 30.
Joseph E. Hawn, 38, Holden, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety device. Bond was set at $50 with a court date of Nov. 7.
Tina M. Smith, 46, Urbandale, Iowa, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $200.
Timothy R. Bowen, 23, Clinton, was arrested Oct. 17 on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and stealing – motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. He was also arrested on two warrants with felony charges of two counts of stealing. Total bond was set at $21,000 with a court date of Oct. 30.
John M. Abrams, 30, Warrensburg, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for charges of harassment, property damage and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $500 with a court date of Oct. 30.
Joshua H. McDaniel, 21, Blue Springs, was arrested Oct. 15 on a warrant with a felony charge of stealing – firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date of Oct. 30.
James O. Shaw, 36, Warrensburg, was arrested Oct. 17 on two warrants with felony charges of three counts of receiving stolen property. Total bond was set at $30,000 with a court date of Oct. 30.
William D. R. Matheny, 30, Warrensburg, was arrested Oct. 17 on a warrant with a felony charge of delivery of controlled substance and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date of Oct. 30.
Kenneth E. Collins, 60, Osceola, was arrested Oct. 20 on a warrant with felony charges of financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person, stealing and unlawful merchandise practice misrepresent/unfair practice in connection with sale and or advertise for soliciting funds for charity. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date of Oct. 30.
Kim L. Danielson, 64, and Patricia N. Moore, 39, were both arrested following a traffic stop Oct. 21 at the intersection of Southeast 125th Road and Southeast Business Highway 13. Moore was arrested on a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Moore was booked and released pending formal charges. Danielson was arrested on felony charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of synthetic narcotics and a charge of possession of marijuana. Moore was placed on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges.
Misty M. Manning, 35, was arrested Oct. 19 when deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Grover and Maguire streets. Manning was booked and released on a charge of receiving stolen property and was held on a warrant service. In the process, a firearm, that was reported stolen, was recovered and returned.
Jeremy L. Bullard, 45, was arrested Oct. 18 on felony charges of possession of controlled substance, interfering with arrest for a felony and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia when deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Jackson Street.
Tyler J. Ketchum, 26, Oak Grove, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $250.
Travis L. Turner, 36, Kansas City, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with original charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $400.
Joseph B. Azar, 25, Climax Springs, was arrested on four failure to appear warrants with original charges of failure to display plates on vehicle/trailer, speeding, driving while intoxicated and motor vehicle required to be registered. Total bond was set at $800 with a court date of Nov. 21.
Shannon D. Shanklin II, 28, Kansas City, was arrested Oct. 24 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Nov. 21.
Jared T. Parsons, 27, Warrensburg, was arrested Oct. 23 on a failure to appear warrant with original charges of blood alcohol content, driving while revoked/suspended and motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $500 with a court date of Nov. 15.
Jennifer C. Dawe, 47, Higginsville, was arrested on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving while intoxicated, failure to register motor vehicle and failure to drive on right half of road. Total bond was set at $5,500 with a court date of Nov. 21.
James Stevenson III, 20, Warrensburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of displaying plates on vehicle of another person. Bond was set at $150 with a court date of Nov. 21.
Isaiah M. Uta, 23, was arrested Oct. 26 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to proceed with caution past a flashing yellow signal. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of Nov. 21.
Osvaldo Sebastian, 17, Sedalia, was arrested Oct. 26 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety belt. Bond was set at $50 with a court date of Nov. 21.
Racheal L. Murry, 37, Sibley, was arrested Oct. 25 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of tampering with motor vehicle and charges of fraudulent use of credit/debit device and driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $5,000.
Cody Campbell, 28, Warrensburg, was arrested Oct. 23 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of harassment. Bond was set at $15,000.
Russell E. Hill, 42, Oak Grove, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance and charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Nov. 4.
William A. Keys Jr., 34, Holden, was arrested Oct. 27 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $5,000.
Jake N. Robinson, 33, Sedalia, was arrested Oct. 25 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Feb. 10, 2020.
Vincent L. Cooper, 50, Warrensburg, was arrested Oct. 28 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date of Nov. 6.
Kim L. Danielson, 64, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of two counts of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $4,500.
Jason T. Foose, 45, Holden, was arrested Oct. 23 on a warrant with a felony charge of stealing – motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Bond was set at $25,000.
Ashley D. Raybourn, 38, Kansas City, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of non-support. Bond was set at $3,500.
Kevin R. Payne, 28, Warrensburg, was arrested Oct. 24 on a warrant with a felony charge of stealing and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
Kenneth E. Collins, 60, Osceola, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person, stealing and unlawful merchandise practice misrepresentation/unfair practice in connection with sale and/or advertise for soliciting funds for charity. Bond was set at $25,000.
Gavin D. Syring, 22, Warrensburg, was arrested Oct. 24 on a warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance and charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date of Nov. 13.
Trey L. Pettit, 21, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of delivery of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Bond was set at $2,500.
Brian K. Davis, 46, Holden, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance and charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop. He was also arrested on a CAPIAS warrant with felony charges of tampering with motor vehicle, burglary and a charge of theft/stealing. Total bond was set at $50,000 with a court date of Nov. 4.
Brooke D. Phillips, 28, Chilhowee, was arrested Oct. 28 on a warrant with felony charges of two counts of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $30,000 with a court date of Nov. 6.
Amanda K. Lyman, 44, was arrested Oct. 27 on a warrant service when deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Maguire Street.
Tyler B. Lemen, 26, was arrested Oct. 23 on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended when deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 2.
