Devin M. Sudduth, 20, Kansas City, was arrested Feb. 3 on a warrant with felony charges of possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of weapon – possess weapon and a felony controlled substance. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date of Feb. 19.
Michelle L. Young, 42, Warrensburg, was arrested Feb. 3 on a warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date of Feb. 19.
Traci N. Green, 28, Deepwater, was arrested Feb. 7 on a warrant with a charge of possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $500 with a court date of Feb. 28.
Zakary J. Seaman, 18, Warrensburg, was arrested Feb. 7 on a warrant with felony charges of two counts of forgery. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date of Feb. 19.
Verne A. Brooks Jr., 26, Warrensburg, was arrested Feb. 5 on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date of Feb. 19.
Nathan L. Collins, 56, Warrensburg, was arrested Feb. 6 on a warrant with a felony charge of stealing. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date of Feb. 19.
Pamela J. Williams, 30, Kansas City, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant (probation violation) for a felony charge of receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of March 16.
James W. Porter, 35, Knob Noster, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of domestic assault. Bond was set at $5,000.
Jesse S. Waters, 26, Holden, was arrested Feb. 10 on a warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $2,500.
Jay’von D. Stevens, 23, Kansas City, was arrested Feb. 11 on a warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance and a charge of driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $3,500.
Bre’Aunna R. Reeves, 21, and Jaron J. Snelling, 28, were both arrested Feb. 13 following a vehicle pursuit that resulted in both Reeves and Snelling exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot into a residence in the 0 block of Southwest 75th Road. Snelling was identified as the vehicle driver and Reeves was identified as the passenger of the vehicle. Reeves was arrested on a charge of resisting or interfering with arrest while Snelling was arrested on charges of resisting or interfering with arrest, operating motor vehicle without valid license, speeding, fail to register motor vehicle annually with the DOR, fail to stop at stop sign and fail to yield to emergency vehicle. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office report states the case would be referred to the Prosecutor’s Office pending formal charges.
Derek D. Voss, 33, and Kimberly J. R. Stewart, 25, were both arrested, each on a felony charge of stealing, following a report of stealing Feb. 8.
Dylan M. Wilson, 21, Holden, was arrested Feb. 19 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of March 19.
Thomas A. Devany, 42, Centerview, was arrested Feb. 15 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of operating a vehicle in an area where it is not designated for such use or travel. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of March 5.
Devin A. Coyazo, 23, Lee’s Summit, was arrested Feb. 16 on four failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving while revoked/suspended, motor vehicle required to be registered, failure to drive in single lane – causing an immediate threat of an accident and speeding. Total bond was set at $800 with a court date of March 19.
Caleb P. Compton, 18, Warrensburg, was arrested Feb. 16 on a failure to appear warrant with original felony charges of two counts of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $750.
Jessica L. Howell, 29, Independence, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding . Bond was set at $300 with a court date of March 19.
Jessica M. Hayes, 31, Holden, was arrested Feb. 20 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of passing bad check. Bond was set at $300.
Donnell V. Jones, 30, Kansas City, was arrested Feb. 21 on a failure to appear warrant with original charges of possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, speeding, failure to drive on right half, driving while revoked/suspended and motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $600 with a court date of March 6.
Austin L. Schumacher, 24, Holden, was arrested Feb. 21 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $15,000.
Patricia L. Conchola, 44, Warrensburg, was arrested Feb. 16 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of March 23.
John J. Jenkins, 29, Shawnee, Kansas, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of domestic assault, burglary, property damage and a charge of assault. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of March 23.
Nathan L. Collins, 56, Warrensburg, was arrested on two probation violation warrants for felony charges of stealing and failure to register as a sex offender. Total bond was set at $30,000.
Nicolas J. Dennis, 31, Oak Grove, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $30,000.
Kelly R. Butler, 53, Chilhowee, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of trafficking drugs and delivery of controlled substance. Bond was set at $15,000.
Rheanne L. Krantz, 39, Lee’s Summit, was arrested Feb. 25 on a failure to appear warrant with original charges of resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $600 with a court date of March 20.
Cory L. Vogler, 32, Holden, was arrested Feb. 25 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of March 11.
Hannah N. Rhyne, 34, Blue Springs, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with original felony charges of two counts of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of March 23.
Jordan M. Hicks, 29, Lee’s Summit, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving while revoked/suspended and motor vehicle required to be registered. Total bond was set at $500.
Brent C. Boughner, 43, Warsaw, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with original charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana and felony charges of possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of weapon – possess weapon and a felony controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of March 11.
Blake D. Ripley, 20, Holden, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of trespass and speeding. He was also arrested on two warrants with felony charges of four counts of stealing – firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate and a count of stealing – motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Total bond was set at $7,600.
Robin F. Hankins, 36, Clinton, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $200.
Jordan N. Davenport, 20, Warrensburg, was arrested Feb. 27 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of forgery. Bond was set at $300.
Christian Messina, 21, Centerview, was arrested Feb. 22 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to register motor vehicle. Bond was set at $150.
Shyenne R. Perry, 19, Warrensburg, was arrested Feb. 28 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $500 with a court date of March 11.
Christopher R. G. Hughes, 43, Independence, was arrested Feb. 28 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident. Bond was set at $750 with a court date of March 11.
Lee Burton, 44, Sweet Springs, was arrested Feb. 28 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of passing bad check. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of March 27.
William A. Keys Jr., 35, Holden, was arrested Feb. 28 on four failure to appear warrants with original charges of fail to register vehicle, drive without valid license or no license, operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and driving while suspended. Total bond was set at $800 with a court date of March 11.
Ryan M. Gilbertson, 25, Warrensburg, was arrested on two probation violation warrants for charges of domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child and felony charges of domestic assault and receiving stolen property. Total bond was set at $50,000 with a court date of March 23.
Nicholas J. Dennis, 31, Warrensburg, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Bond was set at $25,000.
Christopher C. Miller, 35, Kansas City, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of resist arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person and a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $5,000.
Erica M. Hart, 41, Knob Noster, was arrested Feb. 28 on a probation violation warrant for a charge of driving while intoxicated — alcohol. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of March 23.
Elizabeth A. Milak, 45, Warrensburg, was arrested Feb. 27 on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of driving while intoxicated – aggravated and driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $5,000.
Timothy B. Baker, 34, Warrensburg, was arrested Feb. 28 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $15,000.
Kevin R. Payne, 29, Warrensburg, was arrested on four probation violation warrants for felony charges of burglary, attempted burglary and two counts of stealing and a charge of fraudulent use of credit/debit device. Total bond was set at $20,000.
Ethan D. Adkins, 24, Grain Valley, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of domestic assault and possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $1,000.
Katila M. Pitts, 22, Knob Noster, was arrested on a warrant with charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $4,500.
Monica A. Haddock, 33, Harrisonville, was arrested on a warrant with a charge of assault. Bond was set at $1,000.
Steven J. Collins, 33, Lowry City, was arrested on two warrants with felony charges of two counts of financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person, a count of theft/stealing, a count of stealing, a count of unlawful merchandise practice misrepresentation/unfair practice in connection with sale and or advertise for soliciting funds for charity and a count of deceptive business practice. Total bond was set at $55,000.
Christopher M. Mood, 37, Garden City, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $7,500.
Ryan M. Gilbertson, 25, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and a charge of possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $10,000.
Coby W. Pearson, 20, Warrensburg, was arrested on two warrants with a felony charge of assault and a charge of stealing. Total bond was set at $2,500.
Marcie D. Persaud, 42, Warrensburg, was arrested Feb. 28 on a warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $1,500.
Heather N. Lion, 40, Knob Noster, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of domestic assault, unlawful use of weapon and armed criminal action. Bond was set at $15,000.
David D. Williams, 24, Knob Noster, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $1,500.
Nathan S. McDonald, 43, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $3,000.
Pamela S. Perkins, 39, Holden, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of possession of marijuana, stealing and two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; and felony charges of possession of controlled substance and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Total bond was set at $10,000 with a court date of April 1.
Randy Matthew, 60, Harrisonville, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of defective equipment and expire license.
Tori A. Wild, 38, Strasburg, was arrested March 2 on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of defective equipment, operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and operating vehicle on highway without valid license. Total bond was set at $600.
Germon A. Everage, 40, Kansas City, was arrested March 5 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while revoked/suspended . Bond was set at $350 with a court date of March 27.
William H. Edwards IV 42, Independence, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of motor vehicle required to be registered and two counts of receiving stolen property; and felony charges of two counts of driving while revoked/suspended. Total bond was set at $10,100.
Shaun D. King, 40, Warrensburg, was arrested March 6 on a failure to appear warrant with original charges of two counts of violation of order of protection for adult. Bond was set at $700.
Chelsie L. Nalls, 29, Holden, was arrested March 7 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of operating motor vehicle owned by another person knowing owner has not maintained financial responsibility and operating vehicle on highway without valid license. Total bond was set at $500 with a court date of March 26.
David S. Miller, 36, was arrested on two probation violation warrants for felony charges of unlawful use of weapon, domestic assault second degree and domestic assault – third degree. Total bond was set at $40,000.
Travis M. Gutridge, 39, Bethany, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of forgery and possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $15,000.
Shae E. Dossett, 30, Warrensburg, was arrested March 2 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000.
Tori A. Wild, 28, Bates City, was arrested March 2 on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Bond was set at $25,000.
Zachary L. Jacobs, 19, Centerview, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of robbery, burglary and assault. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of March 23.
Tiffeny Lanigan, 44, Warrensburg, was arrested March 6 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $15,000.
Shaun A. Mindham, 35, Blue Springs, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person and a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $2,000.
Ryan M. Schmick, 26, Warrensburg, was arrested March 4 on a warrant with a felony charge of driving while intoxicated and a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $5,000.
Colleen M. Miller, 50, Kingsville, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of unlawful use of weapon and a charge of domestic assault. Bond was set at $2,500.
James C. Bryant, 36, Holden, was arrested March 4 on a warrant with felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing – firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, tamper or attempted to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution, assault and stalking. Bond was set at $5,000.
Evaristo Perez Garcia, 42, Warrensburg, was arrested March 5 on a warrant with charges of domestic assault and harassment. Bond was set at $1,000.
Enoch I. R. Jones, 35, Pleasant Hill, was arrested March 6 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set $200.
Ndoricimpa F. Iribuka, 23, Jefferson City, was arrested March 8 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to register motor vehicle. Bond was set $200.
Christopher T. Hayden, 23, Kansas City, was arrested March 7 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to register motor vehicle. Bond was set $150.
Cassi D. Licata, 36, Grandview, was arrested March 6 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of non-support. Bond was set $150.
Kennedy L. Russell Jr., 34, Warrensburg, was arrested March 8 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety belt. Bond was set $50.
Lily R. Collins, 39, Holden, was arrested March 7 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety belt. Bond was set $100.
Iquetta B. Gaines, 26, Warrensburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of non-support. Bond was set $2,755.68.
David Bradshaw, 52, Warrensburg, was arrested March 9 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of fraudulent use of credit/debit device. Bond was set $300.
Eder O. M. Parra, 36, Pleasant Hill, was arrested March 10 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of operating motor vehicle with vision-reducing damage/vision discoloration/glazing covered and failure to display plates on vehicle/trailer. Total bond was set $400.
Zerrick D. Rawlins, 25, Knob Noster, was arrested March 11 on a failure to appear warrant with original charges of driving while intoxicated, operating motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident and motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set $500.
Dustin R. Wood, 33, Independence, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of assault. Bond was set $1,500.
Shane A. Duncan, 21, Warrensburg, was arrested March 13 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set $200.
David S. Farrow, 43, Blue Springs, was arrested March 13 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set $150.
Joseph H. Gingrich IV, 57, Lee’s Summit, was arrested March 12 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Bond was set $500.
Lidarrin K. Grant, 28, Sedalia, was arrested March 13 on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety belt, car/motorcycle/truck following another car too closely and speeding. Total bond was set $650.
Cheryl L. Wilson, 48, Holden, was arrested March 16 on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of failure to register vehicle, operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Total bond was set $5,400.
Shadow S. Farris, 28, Lexington, was arrested March 16 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Bond was set $200.
Jesse S. Waters, 26, Holden, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set $2,500.
Hayden M. Martin, 19, Holden, was arrested March 9 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set $25,000.
Joseph A. Cope, 19, Clinton, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of burglary and stealing. Bond was set $5,000.
Cory E. James, 45, Leeton, was arrested March 11 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of trafficking drugs. Bond was set $25,000.
Brandon N. Taylor, 28, Chilhowee, was arrested March 12 on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of burglary and two counts of stealing. Bond was set $15,000.
Shannon R. Rapier, 44, Knob Noster, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of stealing and identity theft or attempt. Bond was set $7,500.
Jimmy Davis Jr., 43, Springfield, was arrested March 9 on a warrant with a felony charge of assault or attempt. Bond was set $25,000.
Jimmie E. Johnson, 39, Springfield, was arrested March 9 on a warrant with a felony charge of assault or attempt. Bond was set $25,000.
Daekwon C. Giles, 21, Kansas City, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of stealing and stealing – motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Bond was set $5,000.
Michael A. Brown, 47, Chilhowee, was arrested March 12 on a warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set $3,000.
Andrea M. Quirmbach, 42, Knob Noster, was arrested March 8 on a warrant with felony charges of possession of controlled substance and endangering welfare of a child. Bond was set $25,000.
Tyler R. Jones, 27, Kansas City, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of assault. Bond was set $2,500.
Jason L. Taylor, 45, Kansas City, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set $7,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.