Adam Halsey, 33, Odessa, was arrested July 10 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of careless and imprudent driving – involving a wreck and driving while revoked/suspended. Total bond was set at $700 with a court date of Aug. 1.
Brittany N. Patterson, 21, Sedalia, was arrested on four failure to appear warrants with original charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, improperly changing lanes while driving – causing immediate threat of wreck and speeding. Total bond was set at $800.
Billy C. Krewson, 29, Warrensburg, was arrested July 12 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $400 with a court date of July 26.
Tristin R. Manroe, 21, Kansas City, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of stealing – firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate and charges of possession of marijuana, driving on highway without valid license and failure to properly signal a turn. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date of July 31.
Brendon A. Ebersold, 30, Kansas City, was arrested July 14 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Aug. 8.
Brent A. Johnson, 46, Russellville, was arrested July 10 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of aggravated stalking and a charge of stalking. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of July 22.
Olen L. Stephens III, 24, Warrensburg, was arrested on two warrants with felony charges of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and fugitive from out of state.
Steven R. Stansberry, 38, Warrensburg, was arrested July 10 on a warrant with a felony charge of failure to register as sex offender. Bond was set at 5,500.
Racheal L. Murry, 37, Sibley, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of tampering with motor vehicle and charges of fraudulent use of credit/debit device and driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date of July 24.
Joshua E. Riley, 21, Topeka, Kansas, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of three counts of stealing and charges of three counts of stealing. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of July 24.
Trevel J. Snoddy, 32, Kansas City, was arrested July 14 on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of July 22.
Tracy E. Broton, 44, was arrested on a felony charge of tampering with motor vehicle after deputies responded to the report of theft on July 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.