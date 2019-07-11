James F. Andriacchi, 37, Holden, was arrested July 2 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of passing bad check. Bond was set at $1,000.
Nathan Hannah, 37, Independence, was arrested July 3 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of violation of order of protection for adult. Bond was set at $500 with a court date of July 26.
Allen M. Cates, 29, Independence, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $5,000.
Billy J. Hobbs, 51, Kingsville, was arrested July 5 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $100.
Robert L. Duncan, 36, Clinton, was arrested July 8 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of non-support and civil contempt/non-support. Total bond was set at $6,000.
Rochelle Lunceford, 30, Odessa, was arrested July 9 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and speeding. Total bond was set at $400 with a court date of Aug. 14.
Charles E. Brillhart, 36, Holden, was arrested July 9 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of abuse or neglect of a child. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of July 22.
Timothy M. Sowards, 49, was arrested July 3 on a warrant with a felony charge of domestic assault. Bond was set at $4,500.
