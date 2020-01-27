Alexander B. Seeley Sr., 31, Leeton, was arrested Jan. 13 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to register motor vehicle. Bond was set at $150 with a court date of Feb. 6.
Joshua J. Champion, 41, Jefferson City, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of Feb. 6.
Halgene A. Lucas, 48, Independence, was arrested Jan. 7 on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $2,500.
David E. Smith, 22, Odessa, was arrested on two probation violation warrants for felony charges of domestic assault and possession of controlled substance. Total bond was set at $30,000 with a court date of Jan. 23.
Dustin M. Wharton, 38, Chilhowee, was arrested Jan. 8 on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of kidnapping, domestic assault – second degree and three counts of domestic assault – third degree. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date of Jan. 22.
Andrew P. Prim, 19, Warrensburg, was arrested Jan. 8 on a probation violation warrant for charges of trespass and stealing. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date of Jan. 22.
Wesley J. Romans, 25, Warrensburg, was arrested on two probation violation warrants for felony charges of domestic assault – second degree, domestic assault – third degree and two counts of unlawful use of weapon. Total bond was set at $30,000 with a court date of Jan. 22.
