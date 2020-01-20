Joseph T. Dowdy, 21, Garden City, was arrested Jan. 7 on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of fail to yield right of way to vehicle/pedestrian lawfully in controlled intersection/crosswalk, motor vehicle required to be registered and display/possess motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person. Total bond was set at $900 with a court date of Jan. 30.
David S. Miller, 36, Leeton, was arrested Dec. 30, 2019, on two probation violation warrants for felony charges of unlawful use of weapon, domestic assault – second degree and domestic assault – third degree. Total bond was set at $40,000.
Johnathan P. Dowland, 41, Independence, was arrested Jan. 1 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Bond was set at $15,000.
Jennifer M. Murrow, 35, Sedalia, was arrested Jan. 3 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of burglary and a charge of stealing. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date of Jan. 15.
Tyreel G. Hardy, 33, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 30, 2019 on a warrant with a charge of domestic assault and felony charges of stalking and harassment. Bond was set at $15,000.
James E. Saucy, 64, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 31, 2019, on a warrant with a felony charge of fail to register as sex offender. Bond was set at $6,500.
Samuel E. Lynch, 18, Kingsville, was arrested Dec. 24, 2019, on a warrant with felony charges of burglary and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person. Bond was set at $7,500.
Michelle D. Ellenberger, 35, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state.
Douglas O. Sanders Jr., 32, Warrensburg, was arrested Jan. 2 on a warrant with felony charges of two counts of endangering welfare of a child creating substantial risk. Bond was set at $4,500 with a court date of Jan. 15.
Mansley W. Swaney, 54, Cameron, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants with original felony charges of two counts of burglary. Total bond was set at $18,000.
Easter R. Galloway, 19, Sedalia, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of expired driver’s license. Bond was set at $200.
Virgil L. Taylor, 41, Sedalia, was arrested Jan. 10 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver failure to properly secure child in proper booster seat/safety device. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Feb. 6.
Robin G. Hankins, 36, Warrensburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of Jan. 30.
Anthony E. Fiorella, 58, Warrensburg, was arrested Jan. 8 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Jan. 30.
Kara L. Packham, 33, Warrensburg, was arrested Jan. 8 on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of motor vehicle required to be registered, speeding and operating motor vehicle owned by another person knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility. She was also arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of stealing and a charge of fraudulent use of credit/debit device. Total bond was set at $15,375 with a court date of Jan. 30.
Jordan R. Washington, 24, Warrensburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving without valid license. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of Jan. 30.
Kathleen M. Disney, 31, Holden, was arrested Jan. 12 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Feb. 6.
Travis D. Dempsey, 28, Leeton, was arrested Jan. 9 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of leaving scene of accident. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date of Jan. 29.
