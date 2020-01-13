James C. -E. Henderson, 25, Raymore, was arrested Dec. 27, 2019, on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of failure to register motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. Total bond was set at $600.
Taylor M. Steele, 23, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 24, 2019, on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving while revoked/suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Total bond was set at $300.
Audrey N. True, 21, Holden, was arrested Dec. 30, 2019, on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving with no license and leaving the scene of a wreck. Total bond was set at $400 with a court date of Jan. 15.
Brittany M. Martin, 26, Knob Noster, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of changing lanes on roadway when not safe to do so. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Jan. 23.
Lily R. Collins, 39, Holden, was arrested Dec. 31, 2019, on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety device. Bond was set at $50 with a court date of Jan. 23.
Anthony M. Page, 33, Holden, was arrested Jan. 1 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of non-support. Bond was set at $1,000.
Robert A. Hurd, 32, Leeton, was arrested Dec. 30, 2019, on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of fish without a permit – Missouri resident. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Feb. 6.
Tyray D. Turner, 38, Kansas City, was arrested Dec. 30, 2019, on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving without valid license and failure to register vehicle. Total bond was set at $400.
Raymond E. Cramer, 58, Independence, was arrested Dec. 31, 2019, on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Total bond was set at $600 with a court date of Jan. 17.
Curtis W. Richardson, 23, Warrensburg, was arrested Jan. 1 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Jan. 23.
Kathryn M. Mejia, 33, Sedalia, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Jan. 23.
William L. Wards Jr., 44, Lenexa, Kansas, was arrested Jan. 3 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of expired license or not in possession. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of Jan. 15.
Manjel A. Faworaja, 26, San Antonio, Texas, was arrested Jan. 5 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of Jan. 30.
Tristin R. Manroe, 21, Kansas City, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of stealing – firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate and charges of possession of marijuana, driving without valid license and fail to give/ give improper signal when stopping/turning. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date of Jan. 15.
Evan J. McQuitty, 36, Kingsville, was arrested Jan. 6 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of caused or knowingly allowed child or ward under age of 16 to drive motor vehicle. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Jan. 30.
