Clarence B. Copridge IV, 22, Independence, was arrested Jan. 15 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Feb. 6.
Barry D. Simmons, 31, Sedalia, was arrested Jan. 15 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving while revoked/suspended and speeding. Total bond was set at $400 with a court date of Feb. 6.
Brandon C. Leavy, 28, Warrensburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of domestic assault. Bond was set at $5,000.
Timothy D. Wittmeyer, 33, was arrested Jan. 18 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $5,000.
Joseph E. Hawn, 38, Holden, was arrested Jan. 19 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety belt. Bond was set at $100 with a court date of Feb. 13.
Rodney M. Frike, 52, Kansas City, was arrested Jan. 21 on two failure to appear warrants with original felony charges of attempted stealing and attempted stealing – motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Total bond was set at $4,000 with a court date of Jan. 31.
Kristann N. Rounds, 21, Florissant, was arrested Jan. 19 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to properly stop at stop sign. Bond was set at $200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.