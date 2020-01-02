Salvador A. Gonzalez Jr., 26, Kansas City, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date of Jan. 8, 2020.
Austin D. Ethington, 21, Concordia, was arrested on a warrant with a charge of careless and imprudent driving involving a wreck and felony charges of property damage and leaving scene of wreck – property damage. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date of Jan. 8, 2020.
Kenneth E. Collins Jr., 35, Osceola, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person, stealing and unlawful merchandise practice. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date of Jan. 8, 2020.
Carl D. Gunn, 32, Archie, was arrested Dec. 19 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while suspended. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Jan. 15, 2020.
Richard E. Harmon, 36, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 4 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of non-support. He was also arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of delivery of controlled substance. Total bond was set at $27,500.
Brian A. Cooper, 41, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 23 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of passing bad check. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of Jan. 17, 2020.
Taylor M. Steele, 22, Warrensburg, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving while revoked/suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Total bond was set at $300 with a court date of Jan. 16, 2020.
Andrea M. Quirmbach, 42, Knob Noster, was arrested Dec. 25 on three failure to appear warrants with original felony charges of possession of controlled substance, endangering welfare of a child creating substantial risk; and charges of endangering welfare of a child and sexual misconduct. Total bond was set at $6,500.
Nicholas G. Wilcox, 25, Warrensburg, was arrested on three probation violation warrants for felony charges of unlawful use of weapon, stealing – motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and forgery. Total bond was set at $75,000.
Jacob A. Callender, 22, Kingsville, was arrested Dec. 20 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of forgery. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of Jan. 8, 2020.
