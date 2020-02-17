Tristan C. Ervin, 24, Kansas City, was arrested Jan. 23 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of violation of order of protection for adult. Bond was set at $500.
John S. Cole, 53, Holden, was arrested Jan. 25 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Feb. 19.
Joseph Blake, 21, Independence, was arrested on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of operating vehicle without valid or no license, failure to register vehicle and driving without maintaining financial responsibility. Total bond was set at $600 with a court date of Feb. 19.
Michael Swan, 21, Grain Valley, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $200.
Christopher L. Hite, 36, Warrensburg, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000.
Randall L. Winter, 54, Knob Noster, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $5,000.
Eric W. Rogers, 31, Holden, was arrested Jan. 15 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of stealing. Bond was set at $5,000.
Kenneth W. Cunningham, 51, Kansas City, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of forgery. Bond was set at $5,000.
Adam Ball, 41, Warrensburg, was arrested Jan. 23 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of stealing and a charge of fraudulent use of credit/debit device. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date of Feb. 5.
