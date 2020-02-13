Jermahl S. Mister, 25, Kansas City, was arrested Jan. 16 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of stealing – motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date of Feb. 26.
Quintavus M. Wilson, 24, was arrested Jan. 21 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $400.
Anthoni W. Stewart, 29, Warrensburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with a felony original charge of domestic assault. Bond was set at $5,000.
Heather N. Early, 24, Grain Valley, was arrested Jan. 19 on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of motor vehicle required to be registered, failure to register vehicle and failure to drive on right half. Total bond was set at $600 with a court date of Feb. 13.
