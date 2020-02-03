Jermahl S. Mister, 25, Kansas City, was arrested Jan. 16 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of stealing – motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date of Feb. 26.
Quintavus M. Wilson, 24, was arrested Jan. 21 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $400.
Anthoni W. Stewart, 29, Warrensburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with a felony original charge of domestic assault. Bond was set at $5,000.
Heather N. Early, 24, Grain Valley, was arrested Jan. 19 on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of motor vehicle required to be registered, failure to register vehicle and failure to drive on right half. Total bond was set at $600 with a court date of Feb. 13.
Tristan C. Ervin, 24, Kansas City, was arrested Jan. 23 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of violation of order of protection for adult. Bond was set at $500.
John S. Cole, 53, Holden, was arrested Jan. 25 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Feb. 19.
Kimberly J. Hurr, 6, Warrensburg, was arrested Jan. 23 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $500 with a court date of Feb. 14.
Joseph Blake, 21, Independence, was arrested on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of operating vehicle without valid or no license, failure to register vehicle and driving without maintaining financial responsibility. Total bond was set at $600 with a court date of Feb. 19.
Michael Swan, 21, Grain Valley, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $200.
Christopher L. Hite, 36, Warrensburg, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000.
Randall L. Winter, 54, Knob Noster, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $5,000.
Eric W. Rogers, 31, Holden, was arrested Jan. 15 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of stealing. Bond was set at $5,000.
Kenneth W. Cunningham, 51, Kansas City, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of forgery. Bond was set at $5,000.
Adam Ball, 41, Warrensburg, was arrested Jan. 23 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of stealing and a charge of fraudulent use of credit/debit device. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date of Feb. 5.
Richard K. Lines, 51, Deepwater, was arrested Jan. 27 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of Feb. 5.
James C. Bryant, 36, Holden, was arrested Jan. 16 on three warrants with felony charges of three counts of stalking and a charge of unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon. Total bond was set at $75,000.
Paul A. Travis, 47, Warrensburg, was arrested Jan. 22 on two warrants with felony charges of two counts of forgery. Total bond was set at $10,000.
Da’Markco M. Hickmon, 25, was arrested Jan. 21 on a warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date of Jan. 31.
Jeremy L. Robinson, 37, Leeton, was arrested Jan. 20 on a warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date of Jan. 31.
Treven R. Storm, 23, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon – exhibiting, two counts of domestic assault and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $20,000.
John H. Welch Jr., 39, Knob Noster, was arrested Jan. 22 on a warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,000.
Logan A. Bechhold, 18, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $5,000.
Nicole J. King, 27, Warrensburg, was arrested Jan. 23 on a warrant with a felony charge of domestic assault and a charge of trespass. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date of Feb. 5.
Blaine A. Scholl, 18, Webster Grove, was arrested Jan. 25 on a warrant with a felony charge of delivery of controlled substance. Bond was set at $4,500 with a court date of Feb. 5.
