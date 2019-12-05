Kennedy L. Russell, 33, Warrensburg, was arrested Nov. 23 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving without license and speeding. Total bond was set at $500 with a court date of Dec. 19.
Richard T. Weld, 33, Lee’s Summit, was arrested Nov. 22 on a failure to appear warrant with original charges of driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window. Bond was set at $600 with a court date of Dec. 19.
Lee Ann Aranda-Diaz, 50, Knob Noster, was arrested Nov. 22 on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of motor vehicle required to be registered, driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety belt and failure to display plates on vehicle/trailer. Total bond was set at $475 with a court date of Dec. 19.
Rocky D. Goodman II, 27, Kansas City, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of Dec. 13.
Terence P. Root, 41, Centerview, was arrested Nov. 21 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of domestic assault. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date of Dec. 11.
Elizabeth D. Hope, 19, Jefferson City, was arrested Nov. 22 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of failure to transfer plates of vehicle within 30 days and speeding. Total bond was set at $300 with a court date of Dec. 20.
Austin B. Vantine, 24, Bates City, was arrested Nov. 20 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of speeding and driving while revoked/suspended. Total bond was set at $400 with a court date of Dec. 13.
Brent C. Boughner, 42, Lee’s Summit, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with original charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and felony charges of possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of weapon – possess weapon and a felony controlled substance. Bond was set at $1,500.
Dustin R. Wood, 33, Independence, was arrested Nov. 20 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of assault. Bond was set at $2,000.
Abone R. Madden, 32, Knob Noster, was arrested Nov. 25 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of domestic assault. Bond was set at $600 with a court date of Dec. 20.
Heather R. Rice, 46, Raymore, was arrested Nov. 25 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to drive on right half of roadway. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Dec. 19.
Alexander B. Seeley Sr., 30, Leeton, was arrested Nov. 25 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to register motor vehicle. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Dec. 19.
Brooklyn M. Hahn, 18, Holden, was arrested Nov. 26 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to drive on right half of roadway. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of Dec. 19.
Kathryn M. Mejia, 33, Sedalia, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of Dec. 19.Timothy D. Wittmeyer, 33, Warrensburg, was arrested Nov. 22 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $500.
Andrew K. Garber, 33, Kansas City, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Dec. 20.
Brandi L. Cheney, 33, Holden, was arrested Nov. 27 on a failure to appear warrant with original charges of failure to register vehicle and driver of vehicle fails to properly adjust/fasten safety belt. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Dec. 11.
Keelia D. Johnson, 34, Kansas City, was arrested Dec. 1 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to register motor vehicle. Bond was set at $150.
Vincent L. Cooper, 51, Warrensburg, was arrested on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and three counts of driving while revoked/suspended. Total bond was set at $900.
Jerry L. Ford, 29, Knob Noster, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of nonsupport and driving while suspended/revoked. Total bond was set at $2,000.
Jamie R. Kampe, 43, Independence, was arrested Dec. 3 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $450.
Sonsie X. Bell, 36, Kansas City, was arrested on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving while revoked/suspended, driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety belt and speeding. Total bond was set at $650.
Gabriel A. Luzynski, 19, Warrensburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Dec. 19.
Brandon A. Erisman, 23, Centerview, was arrested Dec. 4 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of trespass. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date of Jan. 3, 2020.
Darric E. Sharpley, 25, Kansas City, was arrested Nov. 22 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $15,000.
Charles L. Williams, 39, Concordia, was arrested Nov. 18 on a failure to appear warrant (probation violation) for charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date of Dec. 16.
Nicholas H. Dunn, 30, Chilhowee, was arrested Nov. 19 on a probation violation warrant for a charge of driving while revoked/suspended and felony charges of possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of firearm. Bond was set at $25,000.
Jacob Pressly, 29, Warrensburg, was arrested Nov. 27 on two probation violation warrants for felony charges of possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of weapon – while intoxicated – loaded weapon. Total bond was set at $50,000.
Christopher L. Boozer, 35, Warrensburg, was arrested on two probation violation warrants for felony charges of possession of controlled substance and four counts of forgery. Total bond was set at $50,000.
Jeremy L. Bullard, 45, Knob Noster, was arrested Dec. 3 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of attempt — stealing. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Dec. 16.
Jordan A. Romans, 23, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of abuse or neglect of a child and two counts of domestic assault.
Eric J. Davis, 23, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $100,000.
Brandi N. Richard, 33, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of stealing. Bond was set at $5,000.
Christopher R. Ward, 24, Knob Noster, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of domestic assault, two counts of burglary and charges of two counts of violation of protection order for adult. Bond was set at $20,000.
Logan A. Bechhold, 18, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $2,500.
Victoria R. Eve, 22, Concordia, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date of Dec. 11.
Andrew K. Garber, 33, Kansas City, was arrested Dec. 3 on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Dec. 11.
Maple A. Halfaker, 30, Chilhowee, was arrested Dec. 3 on a warrant with a charge of domestic assault. Bond was set at $700.
Jamie Bratten, 28, Grandview, was arrested Dec. 2 on a warrant (failure to obey judge’s order) for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000.
James Johnson, 74, was arrested Nov. 28 on a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm when deputies conducted a subject check in the 100 block of Southwest 401st Road.
Jake A. Reed, 21, was arrested Dec. 1 on a charge of driving while intoxicated when deputies conducted a subject check in the 300 block of Southeast Highway 13.
