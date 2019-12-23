James Johnson, 74, was arrested Nov. 28 on a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm when deputies conducted a subject check in the 100 block of Southwest 401st Road.
Jake A. Reed, 21, was arrested Dec. 1 on a charge of driving while intoxicated when deputies conducted a subject check in the 300 block of Southeast Highway 13.
Dustin P. Forbes, 21, Raytown, was arrested Dec. 3 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to register motor vehicle. Bond was set at $150 with a court date of Jan. 2, 2020.
Jessica L. Dunlap, 26, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 3 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of possession of marijuana and felony charges of two counts of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $750.
Charles A. Keckler, 55, Knob Noster, was arrested Dec. 4 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety device. He was also arrested on a probation violation warrant for a charge of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and felony charges of two counts of possession of controlled substance. Total bond was set at $25,050.
Deeanna N. Goodall, 25, Grandview, was arrested Dec. 2 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of operating vehicle on highway without valid license and failure to drive on right half of roadway. Total bond was set at $200.
Johnathan L. Oray, 36, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 5 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver of vehicle failure to properly wear safety belt. Bond was set at $50.
Jason M. Orr, 19, Holden, was arrested Dec. 6 on seven failure to appear warrants with original charges of operating vehicle in careless and reckless manner, miscellaneous moving violation, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety device and three counts of operating vehicle on highway without a valid. Total bond was set at $1,500 with a court date of Jan. 15.
Hashir A. Rahman, 42, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 8 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $300.
Daniel J. Hogan, 31, Warrensburg, was arrested on five failure to appear warrants with original charges of failure to cover or sufficiently secure vehicle load, failure to properly stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, motor vehicle required to be registered, speeding and failure to register vehicle. Total bond was set at $1,000.
Nicholas G. Wilcox, 25, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 5 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of forgery. Bond was set at $750.
Richard G. Conner Jr., 40, Centerville, Kansas, was arrested Dec. 9 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Jan. 2, 2020.
Thomas A. Grinage, 25, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 3 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of non-support. Bond was set at $500 with a court date of Jan. 3, 2020.
Tommy K. Roofe, 29, El Dorado Springs, was arrested Dec. 4 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of passing bad check. Bond was set at $25,000.
Sandrina M. Bouldin-Steinly, 48, Warrensburg, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of fraudulent use of credit/debit device. Bond was set at $25,000.
Richard B. Holstun, 49, was arrested Dec. 4 on a felony charge of harassment after deputies responded to a report of harassment. He was booked and released pending formal charges.
Brandon A. Erisman, 23; Hayden M. Martin, 19; and Robert A. Cash Remer, 27, were all arrested after officers responded to multiple reports of theft beginning late Dec. 3. Erisman was arrested on a felony charge of stealing from motor vehicle. Martin was arrested on a felony charge of stealing from motor vehicle and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Cash Remer was arrested on felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing from motor vehicle, possess opium or dirivative and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. It was requested that all three were place on a 24-hour hold pending further charges.
Hayden M. Martin, 19, Warrensburg, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date of Dec. 18.
Robert A. Rehmer, 27, Columbia, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of possession of controlled substance. He was also arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and charges of two counts of stealing. Total bond was set at $20,700.
Brandon A. Erisman, 23, Centerview, was arrested Dec. 4 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of trespass. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date of Jan. 3, 2020.
Trampas J. Crain, 43, Holden, was arrested Dec. 10 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Jan. 2, 2020.
Anthony D. Hillsman, 47, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 9 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Jan 2, 2020.
Elizabeth Ellis, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 10 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of passing bad check. Bond was set at $1,000.
Dustin L. Hart, 29, Warrensburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $2,000.
Justin Willcockson, 35, Clinton, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of two counts of driving while revoked/suspended. Total bond was set at $400.
Anthony L. Lory, 39, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 13 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $150.
Darren R. Culbertson, 37, Holden, was arrested Dec. 12 on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of possess drug paraphernalia, failure to register vehicle and driving while suspended. Total bond was set at $900 with a court date of Jan. 15, 2020.
Robert L. Maynard Jr., 54, Knob Noster, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of two counts of passing bad check. He was also arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance and charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Total bond was set at $6,500.
Kevin W. Bloom, 37, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 14 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $300.
Bryan A. McKim, 45, Green Ridge, was arrested Dec. 16 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Jan. 9.
