Jacob Pressly, 29, Warrensburg, was arrested Nov. 27 on two probation violation warrants for felony charges of possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of weapon – while intoxicated – loaded weapon. Total bond was set at $50,000.
Christopher L. Boozer, 35, Warrensburg, was arrested on two probation violation warrants for felony charges of possession of controlled substance and four counts of forgery. Total bond was set at $50,000.
Jeremy L. Bullard, 45, Knob Noster, was arrested Dec. 3 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of attempt — stealing. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Dec. 16.
Jordan A. Romans, 23, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of abuse or neglect of a child and two counts of domestic assault.
Eric J. Davis, 23, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $100,000.
Brandi N. Richard, 33, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of stealing. Bond was set at $5,000.
Christopher R. Ward, 24, Knob Noster, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of domestic assault, two counts of burglary and charges of two counts of violation of protection order for adult. Bond was set at $20,000.
Logan A. Bechhold, 18, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $2,500.
Victoria R. Eve, 22, Concordia, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date of Dec. 11.
Andrew K. Garber, 33, Kansas City, was arrested Dec. 3 on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Dec. 11.
Maple A. Halfaker, 30, Chilhowee, was arrested Dec. 3 on a warrant with a charge of domestic assault. Bond was set at $700.
Jamie Bratten, 28, Grandview, was arrested Dec. 2 on a warrant (failure to obey judge’s order) for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000.
James Johnson, 74, was arrested Nov. 28 on a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm when deputies conducted a subject check in the 100 block of Southwest 401st Road.
Jake A. Reed, 21, was arrested Dec. 1 on a charge of driving while intoxicated when deputies conducted a subject check in the 300 block of Southeast Highway 13.
Dustin P. Forbes, 21, Raytown, was arrested Dec. 3 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to register motor vehicle. Bond was set at $150 with a court date of Jan. 2, 2020.
Jessica L. Dunlap, 26, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 3 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of possession of marijuana and felony charges of two counts of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $750.
Charles A. Keckler, 55, Knob Noster, was arrested Dec. 4 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety device. He was also arrested on a probation violation warrant for a charge of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and felony charges of two counts of possession of controlled substance. Total bond was set at $25,050.
Deeanna N. Goodall, 25, Grandview, was arrested Dec. 2 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of operating vehicle on highway without valid license and failure to drive on right half of roadway. Total bond was set at $200.
Johnathan L. Oray, 36, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 5 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver of vehicle failure to properly wear safety belt. Bond was set at $50.
Jason M. Orr, 19, Holden, was arrested Dec. 6 on seven failure to appear warrants with original charges of operating vehicle in careless and reckless manner, miscellaneous moving violation, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety device and three counts of operating vehicle on highway without a valid. Total bond was set at $1,500 with a court date of Jan. 15.
Hashir A. Rahman, 42, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 8 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $300.
Daniel J. Hogan, 31, Warrensburg, was arrested on five failure to appear warrants with original charges of failure to cover or sufficiently secure vehicle load, failure to properly stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, motor vehicle required to be registered, speeding and failure to register vehicle. Total bond was set at $1,000.
Nicholas G. Wilcox, 25, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 5 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of forgery. Bond was set at $750.
Richard G. Conner Jr., 40, Centerville, Kansas, was arrested Dec. 9 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Jan. 2, 2020.
Thomas A. Grinage, 25, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 3 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of non-support. Bond was set at $500 with a court date of Jan. 3, 2020.
Tommy K. Roofe, 29, El Dorado Springs, was arrested Dec. 4 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of passing bad check. Bond was set at $25,000.
Sandrina M. Bouldin-Steinly, 48, Warrensburg, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of fraudulent use of credit/debit device. Bond was set at $25,000.
Richard B. Holstun, 49, was arrested Dec. 4 on a felony charge of harassment after deputies responded to a report of harassment. He was booked and released pending formal charges.
Brandon A. Erisman, 23; Hayden M. Martin, 19; and Robert A. Cash Remer, 27, were all arrested after officers responded to multiple reports of theft beginning late Dec. 3. Erisman was arrested on a felony charge of steal from motor vehicle. Martin was arrested on a felony charge of steal from motor vehicle and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Cash Remer was arrested on felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, steal from motor vehicle, possess opium or dirivative and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. It was requested that all three were place on a 24-hour hold pending further charges.
Hayden M. Martin, 19, Warrensburg, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date of Dec. 18.
Robert A. Rehmer, 27, Columbia, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of possession of controlled substance. He was also arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and charges of two counts of stealing. Total bond was set at $20,700.
Brandon A. Erisman, 23, Centerview, was arrested Dec. 4 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of trespass. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date of Jan. 3, 2020.
