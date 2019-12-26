Abone R. Madden, 32, Knob Noster, was arrested Dec. 17 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of domestic assault. Bond was set at $700.
Kassie J. Grate, 28, Grain Valley, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of damage to jail/jail property. Bond was set at $500 with a court date of Jan. 8, 2020.
Justin B. Kidd, 41, Knob Noster, was arrested Dec. 17 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $150 with a court date of Jan. 3, 2020.
Marcia L. Lora, 47, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 17 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of stealing and an original felony charge of forgery. Bond was set at $1,000.
Mary B. Wade, 58, Independence, was arrested Dec. 18 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety device. Bond was set at $50 with a court date of Jan. 9, 2020.
David S. Masterson, 31, Holden, was arrested Dec. 10 on two probation violation warrants for felony charges of forgery and two counts of aggravated assault. Total bond was set at $30,000.
Paul A. Travis, 47, Warrensburg, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of forgery. Bond was set at $25,000.
Brenden L. Delaney, 33, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 17 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance and charges of possession of marijuana and trespass. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date of Jan. 8, 2020.
Donald L. Sharp, 51, Warrensburg, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of theft/stealing. Bond was set at $25,000.
Melinda L. Mouser, 37, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 12 on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $4,000.
Larry P. Kinder, 70, Warrensburg, was arrested Dec. 17 on a warrant with felony charges of three counts of child molestation. Bond was set at $100,000 with a court date of Jan. 8, 2020.
Salvador A. Gonzalez Jr., 26, Kansas City, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date of Jan. 8, 2020.
Austin D. Ethington, 21, Concordia, was arrested on a warrant with a charge of careless and imprudent driving involving a wreck and felony charges of property damage and leaving scene of wreck – property damage. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date of Jan. 8, 2020.
Kenneth E. Collins Jr., 35, Osceola, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person, stealing and unlawful merchandise practice. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date of Jan. 8, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.