Wallace R. Atkins III, 34, Independence, was arrested Aug. 19 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of endangering welfare of a child. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Sept. 9.
Julius R. Fewell, 40, Warrensburg, was arrested Aug. 14 on a warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $3,500.
Quincy L. James, 38, Knob Noster, was arrested Aug. 15 on a warrant with a felony charge of stealing. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of Sept. 4.
William L. Pitts Jr., 30, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of Sept. 4.
Kyle E. Slocum, 39, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $5,500 with a court date of Aug. 28.
William A. Sosebee, 35, was arrested Aug. 19 on a felony charge of possession of synthetic narcotics and a charge of speeding when deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Young Street.
Janice E. Cook, 36, and Tammy L. Williams, 55, were both placed on 24-hour investigative holds Aug. 12 when deputies executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Southwest 101st Road.
