Carrie Pendegraft, 40, Pleasant Hill, was arrested July 24 on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of failure to register vehicle, driving vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and driving while license is suspended. Total bond was set at $750 with a court date of Sept. 11.
Molly F. Kimberlin, 30, Kansas City, was arrested July 24 on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of driver failure to properly secure child less than 16 years of age in properly adjusted/fastened restraint, driving without maintaining financial responsibility of vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended. Total bond was set at $675 with a court date of Aug. 22.
Clayton R. McMullin, 29, Holden, was arrested July 25 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while suspended. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Sept. 11.
Michael V. Schofield, 43, Independence, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Bond was set at $100 with a court date of Aug. 16.
Demetri A. Westbrook, 25, Warrensburg, was arrested July 24 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of two counts of theft/stealing. Total bond was set at $700 with a court date of Aug. 16.
Matthew D. Johnson, 30, Port Saint Lucie, Florida, was arrested July 26 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility of vehicle. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Aug. 22.
Becky L. Mann, 35, Holden, was arrested July 26 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Aug. 22.
Jesse S. Waters, 25, Holden, was arrested July 26 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of stealing. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Aug. 16.
Lloyd C. Taylor, 27, Knob Noster, was arrested on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving while intoxicated, driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear seat belt and careless and imprudent driving, involving a wreck. Total bond was set at $650 with a court date of Aug. 22.
Krystal D. Klaus, 27, Warrensburg, was arrested July 28 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of possession of controlled substance and charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $15,000..
Justin M. Lazootin, 42, Blue Springs, was arrested July 30 on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving while revoked/suspended, displaying plates on vehicle of another vehicle and motor vehicle required to be registered. Total bond was set at $900 with a court date of Aug. 22.
Joshua A. Cope, 19, Clinton, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with original felony charges of burglary and stealing. Bond was set at $5,000.
Cody A. Franklin, 31, Ava, was arrested July 30 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to register motor vehicle. Bond was set at $150 with a court date of Aug. 22.
Mark A. Barnard, 50, La Tour, was arrested July 29 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $1,500.
Randy Matthew, 59, Holden, was arrested July 28 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of expired license and defective equipment. Total bond was set at $400 with a court date of Sept. 11.
Trena W. McDonald, 38, Warrensburg, was arrested July 29 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of Aug. 22.
Anthony E. Fiorella, 58, Warrensburg, was arrested July 31 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Aug. 22.
Kaleb M. Cramer, 20, Oak Grove, was arrested July 31 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Aug. 23.
Nicholas D. Levine, 22, Sedalia, was arrested July 31 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Total bond was set at $200 with a court date of Aug. 23.
Tia N. Sylvester, 26, Holden, was arrested July 31 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to properly stop where required at intersection. Bond was set at $100 with a court date of Aug. 14.
Jared T. Parsons, 26, Holden, was arrested Aug. 1 on a failure to appear warrant with original charges of BAC – prior offender, driving while revoked/suspended and motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $600 with a court date of Aug. 22.
Jonathon A. Peraud, 34, Holden, was arrested Aug. 1 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving while revoked/suspended and speeding. Total bond was set at $600 with a court date of Aug. 22.
Zachery C. Miller, 21, Holden, was arrested on four failure to appear warrants (probation violation) for felony charges of knowingly burning or exploding, child molestation and two counts of arson . Total bond was set at $100,000.
Ervin L. Colvin, 53, Witchita, Kansas, was arrested July 28 on a probation violation warrant for a charge of theft/stealing. Bond was set at $25,000.
Robert E. Brumley, 49, Warrensburg, was arrested July 29 on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce a controlled substance or attempt to or possess with the intent to distribute/deliver/produce/manufacture a controlled substance, possess a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Aug. 12.
Adam Ball, 40, was arrested July 31 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of stealing and a charge of fraudulent use of credit/debit device. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of Aug. 7.
Joseph N. Perkins, 34, Centerview, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of burglary. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date of Aug. 7.
Terence P. Root, 40, Centerview, was arrested July 24 on a warrant with a felony charge of domestic assault. Bond was set at $2,000.
Tara L. Dunbar, 44, Centerview, was arrested July 25 on a warrant with a felony charge of assault. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Aug. 7.
Jacob L. Payne, 23, Lone Jack, was arrested July 30 on a warrant with a felony charge of resist arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person and a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $4,500 with a court date of Aug. 14.
Bobby R. Ruff, 49, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of assault. Bond was set at $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.