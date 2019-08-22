Timothy R. Bowen, 23, Clinton, was arrested Aug. 2 on a failure to appear warrant with original felony charges of stealing – motor vehicle/watercraft/air craft and possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $1,500.
Alexander B. Seeley Sr., 30, Leeton, was arrested Aug. 2 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to register motor vehicle. Bond was set at $150.
Robert G. Stoneking Jr., 39, Lee’s Summit, was arrested on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving while revoked/suspended, motor vehicle required to be registered and driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety device. Bond was set at $225 with a court date of Sept. 5.
Michael J. Butner, 41, De Witt, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of forgery and a charge of identity theft or attempt. Bond was set at $5,000.
Matthew J. Orwick, 31, Blue Springs, was arrested Aug. 4 on a warrant with a felony charge of driving while intoxicated and charges of driving while revoked/suspended and failure to drive on right half of roadway when possible. Bond was set at $1,500.
Autumn M. Davis, 37, Knob Noster, was arrested Aug. 2 on a warrant with a felony charge of leaving scene of accident and charges of driving while intoxicated and driving in careless and imprudent manner.
Vince Tibbittes, 34, Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested Aug. 5 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of violation of order of protection for adult. Bond was set at $400 with a court date of Sept. 6.
Michael J. Mullen, 40, Urich, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of stealing. Bond was set at $400 with a court date of Sept. 6.
Audrey N. True, 21, Richmond, was arrested Aug. 6 on three failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving without a license/valid license, driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear seat belt and leaving the scene of a vehicle wreck. Total bond was set at $300.
Richard G. Conner Jr., 39, Centerville, Kansas, was arrested Aug. 6 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while intoxicated. He was also arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of driving while intoxicated and charges of speeding and driving while revoked/suspended. Total bond was set at $2,700.
Notion W. Spence, 22, Lee’s Summit, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving without maintaining financial responsibility and defective equipment. Total bond was set at $500 with a court date of Sept. 11.
Steven W. Bryant, 42, Warrensburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Sept. 6.
Christopher J. Jordan, 31, Warrensburg, was arrested Aug. 12 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of fish without permit – Missouri resident. Bond was set at $100.
Jamie Bratten, 27, Grandview, was arrested Aug. 12 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of possession of marijuana and a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $1,000.
Kara L. Packham, 33, Warrensburg, was arrested Aug. 12 on four failure to appear warrants with original charges of driving without maintaining financial responsibility, speeding, operating another person’s vehicle knowing it has not been financially maintained and stealing. She was also arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of stealing and a charge of fraudulent use of credit/debit device. Total bond was set at $15,425.
Megan R. Wilcox, 33, St. Joseph, was arrested Aug. 13 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of improper right turn. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of Sept. 5.
Raymond E. Cramer III, 29, Warsaw, was arrested Aug. 12 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to display plates on vehicle/trailer. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Sept. 5.
Andrew W. Haynes, 20, Russellville, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of stealing. Bond was set at $5,000.
Logan K. Brown, 24, St. Louis, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of delivery of controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000.
Lonnie E. Nelson, 18, Warrensburg, was arrested Aug. 10 on two probation violation warrants for felony charges of fraudulent use of credit/debit device, receiving stolen property, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and a charge of possession of marijuana. Total bond was set at $10,000.
Tony D. Wickam, 22, Higginsville, was arrested Aug. 7 on a warrant with a felony charge of domestic assault. Bond was set at $5,000.
Joseph M. Huber, 48, Holden, , was arrested Aug. 7 on a warrant with felony charges of two counts of domestic assault. Bond was set at $4,500.
Mark A. Barnard, 50, La Tour, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of Sept. 25.
Devin D. Leavy, 25, Warrensburg, was arrested Aug. 7 on a warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance and a charge of driving wile revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $5,000.
Jessica J. Henderson, 27, Sedalia, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of forgery. Bond was set at $4,000.
Jason T. Foose, 45, Holden, was arrested Aug. 8 on a warrant with a felony charge of stealing – motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Bond was set at $5,000.
Christian D. Brown, 26, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of rape or attempted rape. Bond was set at $25,000.
Rebecca C. Webb, 46, Holden, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $15,000.
Bobby R. Ruff, 49, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of assault. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of Aug. 21.
Shelby Dines, 18, Centerview, was arrested Aug. 13 on a warrant with felony charges of possession of two counts of controlled substance and charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date of Aug. 21.
Andrew M. Smith, 35, Centerview, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of forgery. Bond was set at $3,500.
Jason M. Orr, 19, Holden, was arrested Aug. 14 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear seat belt and driving without a valid license. Total bond was set at $300 with a court date of Sept. 5.
Thomas A. Devany, 42, Holden, was arrested Aug. 14 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of failure to register motor vehicle and operating a vehicle in an area in which it should not be operated in. Total bond was set at $300 with a court date of Sept. 5.
Dillon R. Martin, 25, Knob Noster, was arrested Aug. 15 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Total bond was set at $400 with a court date of Sept. 6.
Patrick L. Duncan, 55, Peculiar, was arrested Aug. 15 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Sept. 5.
Jerry D. Pickering, Kansas City, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of passing bad check. Bond was set at $4,500 with a court date of Sept. 6.
Kenneth A. Burwell, 40, Independence, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Sept. 6.
Leslie D. Dines Jr., 49, Holden, was arrested Aug. 18 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of shoplifting. Bond was set at $500 with a court date of Sept. 11.
Jason J. Harvey, 24, Sedalia, was arrested Aug. 17 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of Sept. 13.
Charles Nichols, 37, Holden, was arrested Aug. 17 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear seat belt. Bond was set at $50 with a court date of Sept. 19.
Damon L. King Jr., 23, Warrensburg, was arrested Aug. 18 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Sept. 5.
Deborah F. Ash, 51, Holden, was arrested Aug. 19 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of failure to register vehicle. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Sept. 11.
Israel P. Palma Jr., 28, Kennett, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of non-support. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date of Sept. 20.
Robert B. Easterla, 52, Independence, was arrested Aug. 15 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Sept. 9.
Megan N. Hamilton, 28, Shawnee, Kansas, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date of Sept. 4.
Travis M. Gutridge, 38, Warrensburg, was arrested Aug. 15 on a probation violation warrant for felony charges of forgery and possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date of Sept. 4.
Paul A. Dominguez, 52, Kansas City, was arrested Aug. 19 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Sept. 16.
Paula Beam, 51, Perryville, was arrested on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of Sept. 4.
Wallace R. Atkins III, 34, Independence, was arrested Aug. 19 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of endangering welfare of a child. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Sept. 9.
Julius R. Fewell, 40, Warrensburg, was arrested Aug. 14 on a warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $3,500.
Quincy L. James, 38, Knob Noster, was arrested Aug. 15 on a warrant with a felony charge of stealing. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of Sept. 4.
William L. Pitts Jr., 30, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of Sept. 4.
Kyle E. Slocum, 39, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $5,500 with a court date of Aug. 28.
William A. Sosebee, 35, was arrested Aug. 19 on a felony charge of possession of synthetic narcotics and a charge of speeding when deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Young Street.
Janice E. Cook, 36, and Tammy L. Williams, 55, were both placed on 24-hour investigative holds Aug. 12 when deputies executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Southwest 101st Road.
