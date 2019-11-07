Gina M. Conde, 58, Overland Park, Kansas, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of speeding. Bond was set at $200.
Jamie R. Kampe, 43, Independence, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $400 with a court date of Nov. 21.
Brandan C. Bellamy, 34, Wheeling, was arrested Oct. 30 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of careless and imprudent driving involving a wreck and a felony charge of driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $3,000.
Zerrick D. Rawlins, 25, Knob Noster, was arrested Nov. 4 on a failure to appear warrant with original charges of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving a wreck and motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $700 with a court date of Nov. 29.
Virgil L. Taylor, 41, Sedalia, was arrested Nov. 4 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver failure to secure child in booster seat/safety belt. Bond was set at $100 with a court date of Dec. 5.
Richard L. Denny, 31, Warrensburg, was arrested Nov. 4 on five failure to appear warrants with original charges of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked/suspended, motor vehicle required to be registered, driving vehicle or trailer that no title was issued by the Department of Transportation since the vehicle was built or acquired and displaying license plates of another person. Total bond was set at $700.
Corbin C. Deterding, 21, Kingsville, was arrested Oct. 30 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of tampering with motor vehicle. Bond was set at $15,000.
Jason L. Mullen, 18, Leeton, was arrested Oct. 30 on a warrant with a felony charge of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person and charges of unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon, driving while revoked/suspended and careless and imprudent driving. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date of Nov. 13.
Sarah C. Hargreaves, 35, was arrested on two warrants with charges of two counts of violation of order of protection for adult. Total bond was set at $600 with a court date of Dec. 6.
Steven J. Stephens, 35, Centerview, was arrested Nov. 4 on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date of Nov. 13.
Arvilla R. McKenzie, 70, was arrested Nov. 5 on a warrant service when officers responded to Whiteman Air Force Base.
