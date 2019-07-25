James E. Huggins, 32, Leeton, was arrested July 17 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety device. Bond was set at $50 with a court date of Aug. 8.
Melvin L. Jones II, 43, Warrensburg, was arrested July 16 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of stealing. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Aug. 9.
Jamie R. Kampe, 43, Warsaw, was arrested July 16 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of motor vehicle required to be registered. Bond was set at $300 with a court date of Aug. 8.
Steadman D. Moore, 27, Sedalia, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with original charges of possession of marijuana and driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date of Aug. 9.
Brittany M. Martin, 26, Knob Noster, was arrested July 16 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of unsafe lane changing and driving without valid license. Total bond was set at $500 with a court date of Aug. 8.
Taylor M. Steele, 22, Warrensburg, was arrested July 17 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of Aug. 9.
Jermell L. Hundley, 24, Warrensburg, was arrested July 17 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of possession of marijuana and speeding. Total bond was set at $700 with a court date of Aug. 9.
Desere A. Bysor, 31, Windsor, was arrested July 17 on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of stealing – motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Bond was set at $5,000.
Johnathan P. Dowland, 41, Independence, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original felony charge of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date of July 31.
Ashley N. Powell, 35, Holden, was arrested July 20 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of expired plates. Bond was set at $200 with a court date of Sept. 11.
Jason L. Mullen, 18, Leeton, was arrested July 22 on six failure to appear warrants with original charges of failure to display plates on vehicle, driving without valid license, driving while intoxicated, driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety belt, failure to register motor vehicle and driving without maintaining financial responsibility. Total bond was set at $1,050 with a court date of Aug. 22.
Teylor A. Rhodes, 24, Independence, was arrested July 22 on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of driving motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility. Bond was set at $250 with a court date of Aug. 22.
Dale A. Cogner Jr., 23, Leeton, was arrested July 17 on a failure to appear warrant (probation violation) for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $15,000.
Tommy K. Roofe, 28, El Dorado Springs, was arrested July 15 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of passing bad check. Bond was set at $5,000.
Robert B. Easterla, 52, Independence, was arrested July 16 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Aug. 12.
Christian T. Chilton, 23, Columbia, was arrested on two probation violation warrants for felony charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle wreck, tampering with motor vehicle and a charge of assault. Bond was set at $50,000.
Jacob T. Smith, 21, Urich, was arrested July 18 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Aug. 12.
Wesley A. Harrison, 27, Knob Noster, was arrested July 18 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of burglary. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date of July 31.
Pamela J. Williams, 29, Clinton, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant (probation violation) for a felony charge of receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of July 29.
Blayne S. McCandless, 31, Warrensburg, was arrested July 22 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Aug. 5.
Courtney A. Owens, 23, Warrensburg, was arrested July 15 on a warrant with a felony charge of forgery. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date of July 26.
Dennis A. Kumm Jr., 19, Sedalia, was arrested July 16 on a warrant with charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, displaying plates of another vehicle, careless and imprudent driving – involving a wreck and a felony charge of leaving the scene of a wreck. Bond was set at $5,000.
Evan R. Lanigan, 24, Warrensburg, was arrested July 16 on a warrant with a felony charge of stealing. Bond was set at $3,000.
Ralph B. Holt Jr., 32, Holden, was arrested July 17 on a warrant with charges of assault and escape or attempted escape from custody. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of Aug. 9.
Jeffrey L. Bierbrodt, 35, Missouri Valley, Iowa, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of three counts of exploitation of a minor, three counts of possession of child pornography and a charge of furnishing/attempting to furnish pornographic material to a minor. Bond was set at $100,000 with a court date of July 31.
Zerrick D. Rawlins, 25, Knob Noster, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of fugitive from out of state. Bond was set at $25,000.
James V. Page, 27, Holden, was arrested July 19 on three warrants with felony charges of stalking, unlawful use of weapon, harassment and two counts of violation of order of protection for adult. Total bond was set at $15,000.
Richard B. Holstun, 48, Kingsville, was arrested on a warrant with a felony charge of stalking and a charge of domestic assault. Bond was set at $5,000.
Shyanne N. Meyer, 23, Sedalia, was arrested July 18 on a warrant with a felony charge of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date of July 31.
Cheryl L. Wilson, 47, Kingsville, was arrested July 22 on a warrant with a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date of July 31.
Kiontae D. Williams, 22, Warrensburg, was arrested on a warrant with felony charges of two counts of property damage and a charge of stealing. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date of July 31.
Randall W. Huggins, 62, Leeton, was arrested July 23 on two failure to appear warrants with original charges of driver/front seat passenger failure to properly wear safety device and displaying plates of another vehicle. Total bond was set at $100 with a court date of Aug. 22.
Haley J. Jones, 24, Sedalia, was arrested July 23 on a failure to appear warrant with a charge of failure to register motor vehicle. Bond was set at $150 with a court date of Aug. 22.
Dustin L. Willoughby, 32, Warrensburg, was arrested July 23 on a failure to appear warrant (probation violation) for a felony charge of domestic assault. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date of Aug. 8.
Randall L. Winter, 53, Warrensburg, was arrested July 23 on a probation violation warrant for a felony charge of possession of controlled substance. He was also arrested on a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of stealing. Total bond was set at $10,300 with a court date of July 31.
Allen Wade Metcalf, 22, was arrested July 21 on charges of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving when deputies conducted a traffic stop.
Taylor M. Steele, 22, was arrested July 24 on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended and on a warrant service when deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Southeast 135 and Business Highway 13.
Shortly after 8 p.m. on July 17, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on a gravel road in the rural Warrensburg area when the deputy reported the vehicle accelerated and failed to yield. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in a residential driveway and the occupants exited the vehicle. All subjects were detained and deputies arrested Jason Mullens, 18, Leeton, on a 24-hour investigative hold. Deputies also arrested Adolph Marmolejo, 21, Independence, on warrants in another jurisdiction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.