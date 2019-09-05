Jessica K. Peters, 29, was arrested Aug. 11 after officers responded Aug. 9 to the report of trespassing in the 300 block of Cooper Boulevard. Peters was arrested on charges of trespassing and shoplifting.
Lonnie E. Nelson, 18, was arrested Aug. 10 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of Broad Street. Nelson was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
Deborah J. Nielsen, 61, was arrested Aug. 10 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Highway 13 and Veterans Road. Nielsen was arrested on charges of driving while suspended/revoked, no proof of insurance and improper registration.
Kennadi A. Thompson, 21, was arrested Aug. 10 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Broad and South Maguire streets. Thompson was arrested on charges of driving while suspended/revoked and headlights required.
John E. Wernowsky, 21, was arrested Aug. 11 when officers conducted a traffic stop int he 500 block of West Pine Street. Wernowsky was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Imani A. Ware, 24, was arrested Aug. 11 on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Allen M. Deitas, 21; Darvin T. Lessoy, 25; Denty Alexander, 29; Dexan Alexander, 27; and Manson Josha, 20, were arrested Aug. 11 when officers responded to the report of vandalism in the 700 block of Foster Lane. Deitas was arrested on a charge of property damage. Lessoy was arrested on a charge of property damage. Denty Alexander was arrested on a charge of property damage. Dexan Alexander was arrested on charges of failure to obey an officer and property damage. Manson was arrested on a charge of property damage.
K. O. Moses, 22, was arrested Aug. 12 on a charge of open container violation.
Lashanda C. Bolton, 25, was arrested Aug. 12 when officers conducted a traffic stop in the Montserrat Park Road and Anderson Street. Bolton was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Christopher J. Jordan, 31, was arrested Aug. 13 when detectives conducted a traffic stop at Christopher and Zoll streets. Jordan was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Karissa D. Denham, 37, was arrested Aug. 13 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Denham was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Shelby M. Smith, 30, and John H. Welch Jr., 39, were arrested Aug. 13 when officers responded to the report of property damage in the 400 block of Ming Street. Smith was arrested on charges of property damage and possession of drug paraphernalia. Welch was arrested on a St. Claire County warrant and charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Dillon R. Martin, 25, was arrested Aug. 14 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Jefferson and Cleburn streets. Martin was arrested on two warrants in another jurisdiction and a Warrensburg warrant and a charge of tail lights/reflectors required.
Julius R. Fewell, 40, was arrested Aug. 14 on a warrant in another jurisdiction and a Warrensburg warrant.
Travis M. Gutridge, 38, was arrested Aug. 15 on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Ethan J. Carpenter, 17, was arrested Aug. 15 on a charge of driving without a valid operators license.
