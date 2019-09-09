Charles Stephens, 30, was arrested Aug. 19 after officers responded Aug. 15 to the report of trespassing in the 300 block of Cooper Boulevard. Stephens was arrested on charges of shoplifting and burglary.
Jacob T. Brown, 24, was arrested Aug. 17 when officers responded to the report of an intoxicated driver in the 300 block of East Young Street. Brown was arrested on charges of driving without a valid operators license and driving while intoxicated.
William L. Pitts, 30, was arrested Aug. 17 when officers conducted a well-being check in the 400 block of Franklin Street. Pitts was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Drew A. Deer, 19, was arrested Aug. 17 when officers responded to the report of a liquor law violation in the 300 block of North Maguire Street. Deer was arrested on a charge of possession of a fictitious/altered license.
Michele L. Warren, 56, was arrested Aug. 18 when officers responded to the report of stealing in the 600 block of East Young Street. Warren was arrested on a charge of stealing.
Damon L. King Jr., 23, and Tanae A. Gales, 22, were arrested Aug. 18 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. King was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and a warrant in another jurisdiction. Gales was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Kyle E. Slocum, 39, was arrested Aug. 18 when officers responded to the report of a verbal disturbance in the 300 block of West North Street. Slocum was arrested on a Johnson County warrant.
Ashton C. Hall, 18, was arrested Aug. 18 when officers responded to the report of a liquor law violation in the 300 block of North Maguire Street. Hall was arrested on a charge of possession of a fictitious/altered license.
Dillon J. Howell, 23, was arrested Aug. 18 when officers conducted a traffic stop at East Gay Street and North Holden Street. Howell was arrested on a charge of no proof of financial insurance, possession of drugs and tail lights/reflectors required.
Deborah F. Ash, 51, was arrested Aug. 19 on a Johnson County Warrant.
Joe A. Brewster, 26, was arrested Aug. 19 when officers responded to the report of motor vehicle collision in the 100 block of South Maguire Street. Brewster was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
Brandon J. Clark, 23, was arrested Aug. 19 when detectives conducted a knock and talk in the 400 block of South Main Street. Clark was arrested on a charge of manufacture of a controlled substance — within 2000 feet of a school or college.
Melissa S. Peterson, 31, was arrested Aug. 19 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service in the 100 block of South Holden Street. Peterson was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Sarah Hargreaves, 35, was arrested Aug. 19 when officers responded to the report of property damage in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Hargreaves was arrested on a charge of property damage.
