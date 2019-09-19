William T. Caton, 21, was arrested Aug. 30 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Grover and Maguire streets. Caton was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and vehicles lights required.
Zachary M. Milton, 21, was arrested Aug. 30 when officers responded to the report of shoplifting in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Milton was arrested on charges of shoplifting, intentionally inhale/smell the fumes of any solvents.
Michele L. Warren, 56, was arrested Aug. 31 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 300 block of East Cooper Boulevard. Warren was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Sabian T. Post, 21, was arrested Aug. 31 when officers conducted a subject check in the 100 block of West Culton Street. Post was arrested on charges of open container violation.
Skyler D. Stiers, 19, was arrested Aug. 31 when officers conducted a subject check at Culton and Holden streets. Stiers was arrested on a Lee’s Summit warrant and charges of minor in possession of alcohol and open container violation.
Ally L. Hassler, 17, was arrested Aug. 31 when officers conducted a traffic stop at West Gay and North Washington Street. Hassler was arrested on charges of minor in possession of alcohol, possession of drugs and driving while intoxicated — drugs.
Angela L. C. Shreve, 24, was arrested Aug. 31 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Shreve was arrested Johnson County warrant.
Sarah C. Hargreaves, 35, was arrested Aug. 31 when officers responded to the report of stealing in the 300 block of North Maguire Street. Hargreaves was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Mechelle D. Smith, 23, and Zakeeyia L. Holmes, 21, were arrested Aug. 31 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 400 block of West North Street. Smith was arrested on charges of property damage and assault. Holmes was arrested on a warrant in another jurisdiction.
Lucian Thibodeaux, 18, was arrested Aug. 31 when officers responded to the report of a liquor law violation in the 300 block of North Maguire Street. Thibodeaux was arrested on a charge of possession of a fictitious/altered license.
Kandy L. Hoover, 40, was arrested Sept. 1 when officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of West Young Street. Hoover was arrested on a Bates County warrant.
McKenzie T. Thurman, 25, was arrested Sept. 2 when officers responded to the report of disturbance in the 300 block of North Maguire Street. Thurman was arrested on a charge of assaulting an officer — simple.
Jerry L. Dodgen, 55, was arrested Sept. 3 when officers responded to a subject-initiated warrant service. Dodgen was arrested on a Cole County warrant.
Fasios S. Bernard, 39, was arrested Sept. 3 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Culton and College Streets. Bernard was arrested on a Johnson County warrant and charges of driving in violation of drivers license restriction, no proof of insurance and improper registration.
Somer M. Lakey, 39, was arrested Sept. 3 when officers conducted a traffic stop at Hale Lake Road and Maguire Street. Lakey was arrested on charge of driving without a valid operators license.
Rick E. Corbisier, 32, was arrested Sept. 4 when officers conducted a subject check in the 400 block of West Pine Street. Corbisier was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant.
Shyenne R. Perry, 19, and Steven J. Stephens, 35, were arrested Sept. 4 when detectives conducted a subject check in the 600 block of West Clark Street. Perry was arrested on a Warrensburg warrant and an El Dorado Springs warrant.
Eric T. Harrison, 49, was arrested Sept. 4 when officers responded to the report of threats in the 600 block of North Main Street. Harrison was arrested on an Independence warrant.
Joseph I. Mullen, 37, was arrested Sept. 5 after officers responded Aug. 30 to the report of shoplifting in the 1000 block of South Maguire Street. Mullen was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Shelly L. Waid, 53, was arrested Sept. 5 when officers responded to the report of trespassing in the 600 block of East Young Avenue. Waid was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
Breanna L. Younger, 21; Jonathon R. Weitzel, 37, and Levi E. Erb, 19, were arrested Sept. 5 when detectives responded to a keep the peace request in the 100 block of North Mitchell Street. Younger was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Weitzel was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Erb was arrested on a Johnson County warrant and a Benton County warrant.
Xavier Brown, 17, was arrested Sept. 5 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 400 block of West North Street. Brown was arrested on a charge of assault.
Julius R. Fewell, 40, was arrested Sept. 5 when officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the in the 400 block of Windy Way. Fewell was arrested on a charge of violation of order of protection for adult.
